 

Green Thumb Industries to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on March 17, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 5:00 pm ET following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-273-8145 (Toll-Free) or 647-689-5400 (International) with conference ID: 8054618. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com and will be archived for replay.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 97 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,300 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Media Contact:  Investor Contact:
Linda Marsicano Jennifer Dooley
VP, Corporate Communications Chief Strategy Officer
lmarsicano@gtigrows.com  InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com 
773-354-2004 310-622-8257

Source: Green Thumb Industries

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Thumb Industries to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on March 17, 2021 CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...
Aemetis Opens Bid Proposal Process for $2 Billion Offtake Agreement for “Carbon Zero” Renewable ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Erie Peach in Pennsylvania, Its 52nd Retail Location in the Country, on February 3
28.01.21
Green Thumb Industries’ Dogwalkers Cannabis Brand Creates the “Bailey Legacy Fund” to Support Animal Rescue Organizations; Makes Donations to Five Nonprofits
17.01.21
4 todsichere Aktien für den Biden-Bullenmarkt(1) 
06.01.21
4 wachstumsstarke Trends, in die man 2021 investieren sollte
05.01.21
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for January 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.12.20
4.532
!! startschuss !! BAYSWATER***NEWS***CAN +18 %***toller Uranplayer_Kurs bei 1,00 CAN$ !!