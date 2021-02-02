Green Thumb Industries to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on March 17, 2021

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 5:00 pm ET following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close.



The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-273-8145 (Toll-Free) or 647-689-5400 (International) with conference ID: 8054618. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com and will be archived for replay.