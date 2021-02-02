 

Myriad Genetics Launches New Vectra Cardiovascular Risk Assessment for Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 13:05  |  48   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help more patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today launched the new Vectra Cardiovascular Risk assessment that can predict the risk for cardiovascular (CV) events in patients with RA. This new test result incorporates information on RA inflammation assessed by Vectra Score and three additional biomarkers, combined with traditional risk factors. Vectra is an advanced blood test that objectively measures inflammation caused by RA.

“Due to inflammatory processes, patients with RA have approximately 50% greater risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading cause of mortality among patients with RA, which accounts for 30-40% of deaths.” said Elena Hitraya, M.D., Ph.D., rheumatologist and chief medical officer with Myriad Autoimmune. “The newly developed Multi-Biomarker Based CVD Risk Score (Vectra Cardiovascular Risk) can accurately predict the risk of major CV events over the next three years, both overall and in important subgroups of patients with RA. Knowing a patient’s future risk of potential joint damage, from Vectra, and cardiovascular events, from Vectra Cardiovascular Risk, clinicians can make more informed treatment decisions with the goal of achieving better health outcomes.”

To view the Vectra Cardiovascular Risk Test Report, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2e10a21-2624-4d1b ... 

The Vectra Cardiovascular Risk result gives a patient’s 3-year percentage risk of a heart attack, stroke or CV related death. The percentage risk identifies the patient’s category of cardiovascular risk: low, borderline, intermediate and high, based on thresholds derived from the risk categories previously established by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association. Vectra Cardiovascular Risk accurately predicts cardiovascular events in patients with Low, Moderate or High Vectra Scores.

The manuscript entitled “Derivation and internal validation of a multi-biomarker-based cardiovascular disease risk prediction score for rheumatoid arthritis patients” was published in Arthritis Research & Therapy.

Four out of five rheumatologists have used Vectra Score to assess RA disease activity and they have ordered more than one million tests for their RA patients. The American College of Rheumatology included Vectra (Multi-Biomarker Disease Activity Score MBDA) as a disease activity measure that meets the minimum standard for regular use for patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Those recommendations were published in the journal Arthritis Care & Research.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Myriad Genetics Launches New Vectra Cardiovascular Risk Assessment for Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - To help more patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today launched the new Vectra Cardiovascular Risk …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...
Aemetis Opens Bid Proposal Process for $2 Billion Offtake Agreement for “Carbon Zero” Renewable ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Myriad Genetics Receives Reimbursement for BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System in Japan
11.01.21
Myriad Genetics Forms Strategic Partnership with Illumina in Oncology
08.01.21
Myriad Genetics Receives First Reimbursement Decision for myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan, Enabling Women with Ovarian Cancer to Benefit from Treatment with Zejula
05.01.21
Myriad Genetics Provides Transformation Update, Pursues Strategic Alternatives for Autoimmune Business, Realigns International Operations
04.01.21
Myriad Genetics CEO Paul J. Diaz to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.09.20
57
Myriad Genetics, was nun???