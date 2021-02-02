Myriad Genetics Launches New Vectra Cardiovascular Risk Assessment for Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis
SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help more patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today launched the new Vectra Cardiovascular Risk assessment that can predict the risk for cardiovascular (CV) events in patients with RA. This new test result incorporates information on RA inflammation assessed by Vectra Score and three additional biomarkers, combined with traditional risk factors. Vectra is an advanced blood test that objectively measures inflammation caused by RA.
“Due to inflammatory processes, patients with RA have approximately 50% greater risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading cause of mortality among patients with RA, which accounts for 30-40% of deaths.” said Elena Hitraya, M.D., Ph.D., rheumatologist and chief medical officer with Myriad Autoimmune. “The newly developed Multi-Biomarker Based CVD Risk Score (Vectra Cardiovascular Risk) can accurately predict the risk of major CV events over the next three years, both overall and in important subgroups of patients with RA. Knowing a patient’s future risk of potential joint damage, from Vectra, and cardiovascular events, from Vectra Cardiovascular Risk, clinicians can make more informed treatment decisions with the goal of achieving better health outcomes.”
To view the Vectra Cardiovascular Risk Test Report, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2e10a21-2624-4d1b ...
The Vectra Cardiovascular Risk result gives a patient’s 3-year percentage risk of a heart attack, stroke or CV related death. The percentage risk identifies the patient’s category of cardiovascular risk: low, borderline, intermediate and high, based on thresholds derived from the risk categories previously established by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association. Vectra Cardiovascular Risk accurately predicts cardiovascular events in patients with Low, Moderate or High Vectra Scores.
The manuscript entitled “Derivation and internal validation of a multi-biomarker-based cardiovascular disease risk prediction score for rheumatoid arthritis patients” was published in Arthritis Research & Therapy.
Four out of five rheumatologists have used Vectra Score to assess RA disease activity and they have ordered more than one million tests for their RA patients. The American College of Rheumatology included Vectra (Multi-Biomarker Disease Activity Score MBDA) as a disease activity measure that meets the minimum standard for regular use for patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Those recommendations were published in the journal Arthritis Care & Research.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare