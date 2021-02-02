Myriad Genetics Launches New Vectra Cardiovascular Risk Assessment for Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help more patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today launched the new Vectra Cardiovascular Risk assessment that can predict the risk for cardiovascular (CV) events in patients with RA. This new test result incorporates information on RA inflammation assessed by Vectra Score and three additional biomarkers, combined with traditional risk factors. Vectra is an advanced blood test that objectively measures inflammation caused by RA.

“Due to inflammatory processes, patients with RA have approximately 50% greater risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading cause of mortality among patients with RA, which accounts for 30-40% of deaths.” said Elena Hitraya, M.D., Ph.D., rheumatologist and chief medical officer with Myriad Autoimmune. “The newly developed Multi-Biomarker Based CVD Risk Score (Vectra Cardiovascular Risk) can accurately predict the risk of major CV events over the next three years, both overall and in important subgroups of patients with RA. Knowing a patient’s future risk of potential joint damage, from Vectra, and cardiovascular events, from Vectra Cardiovascular Risk, clinicians can make more informed treatment decisions with the goal of achieving better health outcomes.”