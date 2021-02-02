 

Mindray Launches New BeneFusion e Series Infusion Systems, Delivering Efficiency in Every Droplet

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 13:16  |  43   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leader in the development of innovative healthcare technology, has unveiled its BeneFusion e Series, a revolutionary efficient infusion system for the healthcare industry. Available in three models, eSP, eVP and eDS, the BeneFusion e Series delivers efficiency in workflow, safety, application and informatics. This brand-new series will be available in select countries and regions.

Infusion pumps are in widespread use in clinical settings such as hospitals. However, errors or failures caused by these systems can have significant ramifications for patient safety. Emergency Care Research Institute (ECRI) found that medication errors caused by infusion pumps rank among the world's top ten health technology hazards. Efficiency is the key to minimizing the risks associated with infusion pumps, thereby enhancing patient safety and improving clinical workflow.

Mindray BeneFusion e Series streamlines workflow via a 3.5" colored capacitive touchscreen, which features an intuitive UI for smooth touch operation. Fast preparation is also made possible using SmartRapid technology, which significantly shortens start-up time to less than 10 seconds from being switched on to administering the first drop of medication.

Meanwhile, the SafeDose drug management system enhances efficiency with color-coded visualizations to assist users in easily selecting and verifying the correct drug for treatment, and prevents dosing errors with hard or soft limit restrictions. For unexpected circumstances, the Dynamic Pressure System's speedometer-style indicator helps medical staff monitor the in-line pressure trend at a quick glance, and provides a visual alert for a possible occlusion before interrupting the infusion.

When it comes to efficiency in safety, BeneFusion e Series supports stable and seamless infusions with a smooth automatic multi-channel relay. The eVP models are also equipped with SmartAIR technology,  a dual-sensor design that enhances the safety level of IV administration by detecting air bubbles more precisely.

In addition, Mindray BeneFusion e Series brings efficiency in application and informatics. The BeneFusion eSP and eVP's all-in-one design satisfies various infusion purposes by integrating blood transfusion, TCI/TIVA, Nutrition, PCA and Neonatal application functions into one system, while the flexible modular docking design of the eDS supports tool-free expansion up to 16 slots. These infusion systems can be linked to BeneVision CMS, which offers efficient one-stop monitoring of all patients' vital signs and infusion treatment details. 

To learn more, please visit: https://www.mindray.com/en/product/Benefusion_e_Series.html 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431127/BeneFusion_e_Series.mp4



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mindray Launches New BeneFusion e Series Infusion Systems, Delivering Efficiency in Every Droplet SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leader in the development of innovative healthcare technology, has unveiled its BeneFusion e Series, a revolutionary efficient infusion system for the healthcare industry. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
Ditto Announces Opulous: A Decentralised Finance Solution For Artists
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
aelf Mainnet's Full Function Tryout will Bring the Maximum of $200,000 USD Prizes including ELF ...
Electric Drive Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 29 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Data Center Generator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 5.8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Dubber Achieves Compliance Call Recording Certification for Microsoft Teams
Roar BidCo AB publishes a supplement to the offer document regarding its cash offer to the ...
Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size Worth $1.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets Market Size To Reach $19.78 Billion By 2025, Owing To High Demand For ...
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
eHealth Market worth $193.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods