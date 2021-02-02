Appili Therapeutics Appoints Veteran Healthcare Executive Rochelle Stenzler to its Board of Directors

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI, OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Rochelle Stenzler to serve on its Board of Directors. A pharmacist by training, Ms. Stenzler brings to Appili’s Board extensive experience as a senior operating executive in healthcare and other industries. In addition to her role as Board Chair with Spartan Bioscience, she has previously served as President & CEO of TouchLogic Corporation; President, International Operations of TLC Laser Eye Centers Inc.; President of Revlon Canada Inc.; and President & General Manager of Pharma Plus Drugmarts Ltd.

“Rochelle has exceptional experience, having held leadership and governance roles within several major global companies,” said Ian Mortimer, Board Chair, Appili Therapeutics. “During her career, she has exhibited a passion for science and is known for her focus and professionalism. We are pleased to have Rochelle join the Board as she has a proven track record for leading organizations through periods of significant strategic growth. We believe Rochelle is uniquely qualified to help us in our mission to fight against serious infectious diseases globally.”

Ms. Stenzler has served as Board Chair of Spartan Bioscience Inc since August 2020. Prior to this role, she served as Board Chair of Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc., until it was acquired for C $841M by Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in late 2016. In her prior work with TLC Laser Eye Centers Inc., Ms. Stenzler served as co-COO of the $300 million laser vision correction business, helping reposition the company during its rapidly expanding North American operations. In her tenure as President of Revlon Canada, she played a key role in the company’s successful restructuring and implementation of major cultural changes.

Her extensive corporate governance experience includes serving as a member of the Spartan Bioscience Finance, Audit & Risk Committee; Board Director, Vice-Chair, and Chair of the Nominating, Governance & Human Resources Committee of the Humber River Hospital in Toronto; and as an Advisory Board member to Social Capital Partners.

“I am looking forward to working with Appili’s Board and management as the Company enters a major inflection point with its favipiravir and other novel anti-infective programs,” said Ms. Stenzler. “I respect Appili’s dedication to financial and scientific rigor and look forward to bringing my experience in leadership, growth, and corporate governance to supporting their mission.”