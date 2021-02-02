Aramark Sets New Climate Goal, Commits to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15% by the End Of 2025

Just one year after introducing its sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well. , Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the leading U.S.-based provider of food, facilities and uniform services, announced its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by the end of 2025 (from its 2019 baseline) in the United States, thus decreasing its carbon footprint.

“Reducing our impact on the planet is a critical priority,” said Ash Hanson, Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer at Aramark. “Aramark is proud to announce our climate goal as a core pillar of our Be Well. Do Well. sustainability plan. When it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, we can make an impact through everything from the foods we serve to the vehicles we drive.”

Today’s commitment builds on the Company’s current practices to reduce emissions, which include efforts to increase responsible sourcing and operate efficiently, minimize food waste and to reduce packaging.

This commitment was announced along with the Company’s 2020 Be Well. Do Well. Impact Report, which also provides details on its efforts to enable equity and wellbeing for millions of people. Aramark sharpened its focus on equity, both inside and outside the Company, in 2020. Whether through its work with the American Heart Association to help improve the health of all Americans, the efforts of employee resource groups (ERGs), working with diverse-owned businesses, or covering college tuition costs for front-line team members, Aramark understands the critical importance of addressing systemic issues that have an impact on specific communities and groups.

Despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has continued to make progress against its environmental goals. This includes progress toward its No-Deforestation Policy, increasing plant-forward menu options, and reducing red meat by 12%, all of which reduce impact on planet, as well as completing its transition to 100% cage-free liquid and processed eggs in the United States. Aramark is also proud to be the first food service provider to join the Ocean Plastics Leadership Network (OPLN), a pre-competitive forum bringing together NGOs, academia and industry leaders, to address the global plastics crisis.