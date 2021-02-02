Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE:
INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has
been selected by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
(https://www.siemensgamesa.com/en-int) (SGRE), a global leader in the renewable
energy industry, as a strategic partner for SAP S/4HANA implementation to
deliver a globally harmonized ERP system. The implementation will enable Siemens
Gamesa to become an agile, global organization driving digitalization, while
enhancing its digital capabilities, offering, and competitive positioning.
Infosys successfully implemented a Greenfield SAP S/4HANA solution across 7
countries, replacing 2 legacy ERP systems. Infosys and Siemens Gamesa teams
co-engineered and built a solution template that helped reduce redundancy across
business processes and technology landscapes in record time. The solution is
designed to enhance business efficiency across the value chain and reduce
time-to-market. This transformation will enable real-time reporting, a digitally
enabled workforce, reduced go-to-market time and is the core of Siemens Gamesa's
next-generation applications landscape. Siemens Gamesa has further engaged
Infosys for an industrialized rollout across 50+ countries, 22 manufacturing
plants covering all business units (including onshore, offshore, services and
corporate functions), leveraging Infosys Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) .
Alan Feeley, CIO of Siemens Gamesa, said, "Implementing a single S/4HANA system
across all business units and regions is a core component of our company-wide
strategy towards process efficiency, standardization and industrialization.
These first go live steps across 7 countries, supporting all business types,
have proven the value of the greenfield approach chosen, achieving a stable
productive environment around Hybrid Azure cloud by Infosys. This single and
global setup provides an almost Zero "change the standard" approach giving
confidence towards sustainable cost management & upgrade proofing for the
future. Infosys has demonstrated admirable 'staying power' and has delivered a
solid product whilst fulfilling our expectations of being a partner in full."
Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Manufacturing Head, Infosys, said, "An efficient
ERP system is critical for business continuity, especially today. Our strategic
partnership with Siemens Gamesa will take their digital transformation journey
to its next phase as we work towards delivering innovation via business process
harmonization and technology leadership, leveraging Infosys Cobalt. We believe,
this collaboration will enable SGRE to achieve stronger market positioning in
