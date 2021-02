Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE:INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, hasbeen selected by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy(https://www.siemensgamesa.com/en-int) (SGRE), a global leader in the renewableenergy industry, as a strategic partner for SAP S/4HANA implementation todeliver a globally harmonized ERP system. The implementation will enable SiemensGamesa to become an agile, global organization driving digitalization, whileenhancing its digital capabilities, offering, and competitive positioning.Infosys successfully implemented a Greenfield SAP S/4HANA solution across 7countries, replacing 2 legacy ERP systems. Infosys and Siemens Gamesa teamsco-engineered and built a solution template that helped reduce redundancy acrossbusiness processes and technology landscapes in record time. The solution isdesigned to enhance business efficiency across the value chain and reducetime-to-market. This transformation will enable real-time reporting, a digitallyenabled workforce, reduced go-to-market time and is the core of Siemens Gamesa'snext-generation applications landscape. Siemens Gamesa has further engagedInfosys for an industrialized rollout across 50+ countries, 22 manufacturingplants covering all business units (including onshore, offshore, services andcorporate functions), leveraging Infosys Cobalt(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) .Alan Feeley, CIO of Siemens Gamesa, said, "Implementing a single S/4HANA systemacross all business units and regions is a core component of our company-widestrategy towards process efficiency, standardization and industrialization.These first go live steps across 7 countries, supporting all business types,have proven the value of the greenfield approach chosen, achieving a stableproductive environment around Hybrid Azure cloud by Infosys. This single andglobal setup provides an almost Zero "change the standard" approach givingconfidence towards sustainable cost management & upgrade proofing for thefuture. Infosys has demonstrated admirable 'staying power' and has delivered asolid product whilst fulfilling our expectations of being a partner in full."Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Manufacturing Head, Infosys, said, "An efficientERP system is critical for business continuity, especially today. Our strategicpartnership with Siemens Gamesa will take their digital transformation journeyto its next phase as we work towards delivering innovation via business processharmonization and technology leadership, leveraging Infosys Cobalt. We believe,this collaboration will enable SGRE to achieve stronger market positioning in