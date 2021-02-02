 

Flame Retardant Masterbatches Market Players Strive to Offer Plastics Customized to Meet Regulatory Norms for End-use Industries, Revenue to Reach ~ US$ 3.5 Bn by 2027; TMR

- Advances in flame retardant chemistries enable manufacturers to unveil flame retardant masterbatches that exert low human health and environmental impacts

- Demand from automotive industry notably for electric vehicles offers sizable potential revenue streams especially to new entrants, Asia Pacific to be next hotbed of opportunity in global flame retardant master-batches market

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flame retardant masterbatches are particularly useful for formulating thermoplastics to make them safe from ignition, combustion, or burning. A number of additives are incorporated by manufacturers to expand the array of products that meet the flammability norms for end-use industries in the flame retardant masterbatches market. These additives are integrated with the base resin to make plastics with low risk of catching fire on one hand and allow the resin to retain its integrity on the other.

The myriad applications where plastics find use are key to expanding sales in the flame retardant masterbatches market. Some of the popular plastics containing flame retardant masterbatches are found in roofing and ceiling of commercial buildings, construction and automotive fabrics, wiring and cabling in vehicles especially in mass-transit ones, and components in trains and planes.

North America and Europe have emerged as key regions where most of the prominent manufacturers are domiciled. However, in recent years, the scale has tilted toward Asia Pacific, where high-end plastics are seeing extensive demand in making electric vehicles (EVs).

Clocking CAGR of ~ 7% from 2019 to 2027, the valuation of the flame retardant masterbatches market is projected to reach approximately US$ 3.5 Bn by the period-end.

Key Findings of Flame Retardant Masterbatches Market

  • Flammability Norms for Buildings Propel Popularity

Construction and building industry has been one of the prime adopters of plastics added with flame retardant masterbatches. Over the years, the risk of building materials catching fire and spread has also caused concerns for loss of lives and property. Hence, stringent regulatory norms are in place in various countries to reduce the incidents of fire. Thus, there has been extensive and rising demand for flame-retardant plastics from the construction industry, spurring sales in the flame-retardant masterbatches market.

