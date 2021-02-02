 

DGAP-DD Odeon Film AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.02.2021, 13:31  |  28   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2021 / 13:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: LEONINE Licensing AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Frerker
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Odeon Film AG

b) LEI
529900GJ7SD4UUCS3N14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006853005

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.10 EUR 727941.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.10 EUR 727941.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Odeon Film AG
Taunusstraße 21
80807 München
Germany
Internet: www.odeonfilm.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64443  02.02.2021 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Odeon Film AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.02.2021 / 13:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG veröffentlicht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Neuer Immobilienaktienfonds „AVENTOS Global Real Estate Securities Fund' startet
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. Group results - Fourth quarter and full year 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Übersterblichkeit von Dialysepatienten belastet Konzernergebnis im Jahr ...
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Preliminary business figures: STEICO confirms sales and earnings record for 2020
DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 WpHG
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (40) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:31 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Odeon Film AG deutsch
01.02.21
DGAP-DD: Odeon Film AG deutsch
01.02.21
DGAP-DD: Odeon Film AG english
01.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Odeon Film AG: LEONINE Licensing AG erwirbt den Aktienanteil von Mischa Hofmann (Vorstand der Odeon Film AG) an der Odeon Film AG LEONINE Licensing AG strebt Durchführung eines verschmelzungsrechtlichen Squeeze-outs der Minderheitsaktionäre der Odeon an
01.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Odeon Film AG: LEONINE Licensing AG erwirbt den Aktienanteil von Mischa Hofmann (Vorstand der Odeon Film AG) an der Odeon Film AG LEONINE Licensing AG strebt Durchführung eines verschmelzungsrechtlichen Squeeze-outs der Minderheitsaktionäre der Odeon an

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:50 Uhr
50
Wann? Was?...Passiert ist bei Odeon Film die grosse Frageoder ob überhaupt !?!