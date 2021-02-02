 

CSI Partners With Autobooks To Enrich Relationship Between Small Businesses and Financial Institutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 13:35  |  34   |   |   

To empower financial institutions with the tools they need to help their small business customers more effectively manage their finances, Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has partnered with Autobooks, a fully integrated payments and accounting platform for small businesses, delivered through financial institutions.

Autobooks directly integrates with CSI Digital Banking and NuPoint—CSI’s cloud-based core banking platform—enabling small and micro businesses to send digital invoices and accept online payments as part of their day-to-day online and mobile banking experience. In addition, the solution tracks both incoming payments and outgoing bill payments, automates accounting and simplifies reporting.

Financial institutions can easily and cost effectively deploy Autobooks to existing small business customers, while tapping into the platform’s suite of digital tools to attract new customers—helping them maintain a viable edge over emerging non-bank competitors. The platform also helps financial institutions boost non-interest fee income, increase deposits and cultivate lending opportunities.

“Autobooks is proud to partner with CSI to enable invoicing and payment acceptance as integrated features of CSI Digital Banking,” said Steve Robert, CEO of Autobooks. “Our seamless integration will enable banks across the country to redefine the expectations of small business banking, making online payment acceptance as common as bill pay and mobile remote deposit capture (mRDC).”

This new partnership enables financial institutions to deliver convenient, yet vital, support to the nation’s small business owners.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and it’s crucial for them to have the most powerful tools possible to increase profits, streamline processes and remain competitive,” said David Culbertson, CSI president and COO. “By partnering with Autobooks, we’re providing our financial institution customers with a robust, cohesive platform that helps them serve their small business customers in new and exciting ways.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

About Autobooks – https://www.autobooks.co/

Detroit-based Autobooks is a provider of small business banking solutions that make it simple to get paid online, manage cash flow, and automate accounting. Through Autobooks, financial institutions can provide a small business Ecommerce platform directly embedded within their existing digital banking channels.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CSI Partners With Autobooks To Enrich Relationship Between Small Businesses and Financial Institutions To empower financial institutions with the tools they need to help their small business customers more effectively manage their finances, Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Altria Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
CSI’s 2021 Banking Priorities Executive Report: Cybersecurity Threats and Digital Transformation Top of Mind on the Heels of a Pandemic
07.01.21
CSI Reports Record Revenues and Net Income for Third Quarter
05.01.21
Oldest African-American-Owned Bank in the U.S. Selects CSI Core to Offer Digital Suite of Services