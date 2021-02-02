CSI Partners With Autobooks To Enrich Relationship Between Small Businesses and Financial Institutions

Autobooks directly integrates with CSI Digital Banking and NuPoint— CSI’s cloud-based core banking platform —enabling small and micro businesses to send digital invoices and accept online payments as part of their day-to-day online and mobile banking experience. In addition, the solution tracks both incoming payments and outgoing bill payments, automates accounting and simplifies reporting.

To empower financial institutions with the tools they need to help their small business customers more effectively manage their finances, Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions , has partnered with Autobooks , a fully integrated payments and accounting platform for small businesses, delivered through financial institutions.

Financial institutions can easily and cost effectively deploy Autobooks to existing small business customers, while tapping into the platform’s suite of digital tools to attract new customers—helping them maintain a viable edge over emerging non-bank competitors. The platform also helps financial institutions boost non-interest fee income, increase deposits and cultivate lending opportunities.

“Autobooks is proud to partner with CSI to enable invoicing and payment acceptance as integrated features of CSI Digital Banking,” said Steve Robert, CEO of Autobooks. “Our seamless integration will enable banks across the country to redefine the expectations of small business banking, making online payment acceptance as common as bill pay and mobile remote deposit capture (mRDC).”

This new partnership enables financial institutions to deliver convenient, yet vital, support to the nation’s small business owners.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and it’s crucial for them to have the most powerful tools possible to increase profits, streamline processes and remain competitive,” said David Culbertson, CSI president and COO. “By partnering with Autobooks, we’re providing our financial institution customers with a robust, cohesive platform that helps them serve their small business customers in new and exciting ways.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

About Autobooks – https://www.autobooks.co/

Detroit-based Autobooks is a provider of small business banking solutions that make it simple to get paid online, manage cash flow, and automate accounting. Through Autobooks, financial institutions can provide a small business Ecommerce platform directly embedded within their existing digital banking channels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005123/en/