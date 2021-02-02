 

Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to Develop Wearable Display System for Surgeons

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of high-resolution microdisplays, display subassemblies and head-mounted display systems, and HMDmd, INC., an innovator and developer of wearable display technology for surgeons, announced today they have signed an agreement with a major medical technology company to design a precision head-worn display system, The device, based on Kopin’s proprietary platform, will be integrated with the company’s advanced surgical systems.

HMDmd, based in San Diego, is an early-stage company focused on bringing to market wearable display products, engineered and customized specifically for integration into advanced robotic and endoscopic surgical systems. Kopin, which has licensed its intellectual properties in wearable display technologies and systems for surgical uses, holds warrants for a significant minority equity position in HMDmd.

The goal of the partnership is to develop a head-worn display system which allows surgeons to physically maintain a more comfortable position during surgery while accessing high-resolution real-time information such as video images from a camera in the surgical field, diagnostic images and patient-specific data. The system aims to reduce fatigue for surgeons caused by frequently lifting and turning their heads to look at conventional monitors.

The arrangement between Kopin and HMDmd further strengthens Kopin’s approach to support partners with application-specific solutions to shorten product development. Kopin leverages its years of experience and expertise with sophisticated military training and simulation systems. This expertise in human visual response, ergonomics, optical system design and packaging is critical to developing a head-worn display system optimized for surgical applications.

“We are very pleased to initiate development of the first product for this leading medtech company,” said John Lyon, CEO of HMDmd. “We have already demonstrated a concept version of the display system to surgeons and prospective distribution partners and have received a very positive response from the market. Our goal is to be a leader in wearable medical-grade display systems, which will be a key information platform for surgeons working in the integrated operating room of the near future.”

