Scott Hutton of Biodesix Selected as USA Chief Executive Officer of the Year by CEO Monthly Magazine

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Scott Hutton was selected as the CEO of the Year, 2020 – The USA by CEO Monthly. The magazine seeks to honor CEOs whose commitment to promoting business excellence, determination and innovative approaches help them take a business to the next level.

Hutton was selected from a wide range of nominees for his role at the helm of Biodesix as the company responded boldly to the COVID-19 pandemic while taking the company through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in October of 2020. Additionally, Hutton was recognized for his leadership in bringing the company through a challenging, but record-breaking year, while launching three new precision medicine products in 2020.

“I am honored to receive this award from CEO Monthly on behalf of myself and the entire Biodesix team and appreciate the recognition of our many achievements and successes,” stated Mr. Hutton. “Throughout 2020, we were presented with unimaginable challenges as a company, as a country, and as a global community. Like many companies, we were tested, and I am proud of how we responded, persevered, grew stronger and met those challenges head-on. Representing and leading this company during such a difficult year has been one of my greatest honors.”

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer six non-invasive tests for patients with diseases of the lung. Biodesix launched the SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR test and the Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab in response to the global pandemic and virus that impacts the lung and causes COVID-19. The blood based Biodesix Lung Reflex strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat and VeriStrat tests to support treatment decisions with results in 72 hours, expediting time to treatment. The blood based Nodify Lung nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2 and the Nodify CDT tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. Biodesix also collaborates with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “goals,” or “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Biodesix has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Biodesix and its operations, it’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its revenues, profitability, outlook and overall business strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Biodesix’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10Q, filed December 10, 2020. Biodesix undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.



