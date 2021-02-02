 

View Smart Windows Elevate Lake Nona, America’s Most Innovative Community

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 13:30  |  38   |   |   

View, the market leader in smart glass, announced that its smart windows will be among the smart design features incorporated into multiple buildings across Lake Nona, the 17-square-mile visionary community developed by Tavistock Development Company. Lake Nona, a 5G-powered Living Lab and one of the country’s fastest growing communities, is being built around the convergence of human health and well-being, collaboration, and technological innovation. View Smart Windows have already been installed in five buildings in Lake Nona across office, retail and hospitality projects, and will be installed in more than 30 additional buildings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005619/en/

Lake Nona in Orlando, FL developed by Tavistock Development Company (Photo: Business Wire)

Lake Nona in Orlando, FL developed by Tavistock Development Company (Photo: Business Wire)

View Smart Windows automatically adjust their tint in response to environmental conditions to optimize natural light and views of the outdoors while controlling heat and glare; enhance the mental and physical well-being of occupants and reduce energy consumption by up to 20 percent—helping to mitigate a key cause of climate change.

Every View installation includes an intelligent building network platform that consists of power, data, and communication infrastructure. That platform enables transformative applications such as personalized wellness, using smart windows to enhance cellular coverage including 5G inside buildings, enhanced building security monitoring, and edge computing. These applications can be upgraded remotely or “over the air” without the need for additional cabling, installation costs or materials, effectively resulting in the most intelligent glass in the world.

“We’re excited to partner with a forward-thinking partner like View in our Living Lab environment to reimagine how the built environment can enable wellbeing,” said Nick Beucher, President of Tavistock Development Company. “Here, we’re meticulous about planning and executing how we can make things better for everyone in our community. With View, we have an opportunity to dawn a new age in smart building technology that provides an integrated, seamless experience both inside and out that’s constantly updated with such ease.”

View applications are installed throughout Lake Nona. In the community’s WHIT healthy home prototype (Wellness Home built on Innovation and Technology), View Sense turns indoor spaces into living, breathing environments capable of optimizing humidity, air quality, dust, and noise. In Lake Nona’s newest office building, tenants can choose View Immersive Experience, which transforms every window into a transparent, digital, interactive canvas for communicating, collaborating, and entertaining.

“Tavistock is building a truly smart city,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman and CEO of View. “The real estate industry is going through a major transformation, and Lake Nona is showcasing the future: better health and wellness, taking care of our planet, and transformative experiences for tenants. View is providing the platform to do all three, and we are excited to be working with Tavistock to deploy these applications at scale.”

About View

View is a technology company creating smart and connected buildings to improve people’s health and wellness, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption. View is also the market leader in smart windows that let in natural light and views and enhance mental and physical well-being by reducing headaches, eyestrain, and drowsiness. Every View installation includes a 'smart building platform' that consists of power, network, and communication infrastructure. For more information, please visit view.com

On Nov 30, 2020, View announced plans to become a publicly listed company through a merger with CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: CFII), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. For more information, see Smart-Windows-Press-Release.pdf (view.com).

About Lake Nona

Located in Orlando, Fla., Lake Nona is one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in America. Known for thoughtfully-designed neighborhoods, top-rated education facilities, business and research clusters, retail and entertainment centers, and diverse workspaces, Lake Nona encompasses the best Central Florida has to offer. Lake Nona sets the foundation for a collaborative relationship between the people who live, work, and visit there by prioritizing forward-thinking technology, strategic partnerships, education, and wellbeing. For more information, visit lakenona.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

View Smart Windows Elevate Lake Nona, America’s Most Innovative Community View, the market leader in smart glass, announced that its smart windows will be among the smart design features incorporated into multiple buildings across Lake Nona, the 17-square-mile visionary community developed by Tavistock Development …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Altria Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and View, Inc. Expand PIPE Issuance to $500 Million With an Additional $200 Million Investment from GIC