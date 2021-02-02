 

Abeona Therapeutics Announces Clinical Investigator Webinar to Review ABO-102 and ABO-101 Clinical Data Presented at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 13:30  |  36   |   |   

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced that it will host a live webinar for the investment community on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EST to review clinical data on the company’s investigational AAV-based gene therapies ABO-102 and ABO-101 presented at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium.

Speakers will include Kevin Flanigan, M.D., Director, Center for Gene Therapy at AWRI at Nationwide Children's and Transpher A study principal investigator, Maria Jose de Castro, M.D., Hospital Clínico Universitario Santiago de Compostela and Transpher B study investigator, and Michael Amoroso, Principal Executive and Chief Operating Officer of Abeona.

To register in advance for the live webinar, please visit this registration link. The live webinar, including audio and presentation slides, will be accessible at https://investors.abeonatherapeutics.com/events at the time of the meeting. An archived replay of the webinar will be available after the conclusion of the live event at https://investors.abeonatherapeutics.com/events.

About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s clinical programs include EB-101, its autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in Phase 3 development, as well as ABO-102 and ABO-101, novel AAV-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome types A and B (MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB), respectively, in Phase 1/2 development. The Company’s portfolio also features AAV-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Abeona’s novel, next-generation AIM capsids have shown potential to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. Abeona’s fully functional, gene and cell therapy GMP manufacturing facility produces EB-101 for the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL study and is capable of clinical and commercial production of AAV-based gene therapies. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include statements about the Company exploring all strategic options, including the sale of some or all of its assets or sale of the Company. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by such terminology as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances), which constitute and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, and financial condition, the outcome of the strategic review, continued interest in our rare disease portfolio, our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials, the outcome of any future meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory agencies, the impact of competition, the ability to secure licenses for any technology that may be necessary to commercialize our products, the ability to achieve or obtain necessary regulatory approvals, the impact of changes in the financial markets and global economic conditions, risks associated with data analysis and reporting, and other risks disclosed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws. 

CONTACT: Investor and Media Contact:
Greg Gin
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Abeona Therapeutics
+1 (646) 813-4709
ggin@abeonatherapeutics.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Abeona Therapeutics Announces Clinical Investigator Webinar to Review ABO-102 and ABO-101 Clinical Data Presented at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced that it will host a live webinar for the investment community on Tuesday, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu COVID-19-Impfstoffprogramm in Nature
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...
Roche announces the upcoming launch of the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal allowing for patient ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Abeona Therapeutics Announces Successful Type B Meeting with FDA for Pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL Study of EB-101 in Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB)