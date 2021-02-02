 

Stem Holdings Announces All Common Shares of ‘DRVD’ will Trade Under symbol ‘STMH’ on February 4, 2021.

Consolidated Market Capitalization of US$112 Million Post-Acquisition

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. DBA Driven by Stem (the “Company” or “Stem”) (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM), a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with an integrated Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform, today announced the timeline and process for the exchange of all common shares of Driven Deliveries, Inc. (“Driven” or “Driven Deliveries”) (OTCQB: DRVD) for shares of Stem. The shares of Stem trade under the symbol, STMH, on the OTCQX and, STEM, on the CSE,

The exchange of the Driven Deliveries common stock for Stem common stock follows the Company’s previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Driven Deliveries, which closed December 29, 2020. All Driven Deliveries Shareholders will receive one share of Stem’s common stock for each share held.

On February 4, 2021 FINRA will halt and remove the DRVD symbol (CUSIP NO: 26209D105). Driven shares in brokerage accounts will automatically be converted to shares of Stem (CUSIP NO: 85858U107) by Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and the brokerage firms. There is no additional action required from investors with deposited DRVD shares or DRVD investors who have purchased in the open market.

Pursuant to Stem’s S-4 deemed effective by the SEC on February 2, 2021, Driven shareholders with undeposited shares held in certificate form or in book entry form with Driven's transfer agent will have shares of Stem issued, in the same amount and with the same restrictions, by Odyssey Trust Company, Stem’s transfer agent. Following such issuance, current DRVD stock certificates (CUSIP NO: 26209D105) will be declared void and should be destroyed by the shareholder.

Driven & Stem shareholders needing to contact the transfer agent should submit and online ticket at https://odysseycontact.com/ for service.

About Stem

Stem is a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations throughout the United States. Stem’s family of award-winning brands includes TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand launching in 2021; as well as DaaS brands Budee and Ganjarunner through the acquisition of Driven Deliveries. Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms provide direct-to-consumer proprietary logistics and an omnichannel UX (user experience) / CX (customer experience).

