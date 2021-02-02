 

Mustang Bio Provides Updates on its Lentiviral Gene Therapies for the Treatment of X-linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (“XSCID”)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
FDA removes clinical hold for pivotal Phase 2 MB-107 clinical trial

Company plans to enroll first patient in MB-107 pivotal trial in the second quarter of 2021

Clinical outcomes in investigator-IND XSCID trials continue to show compelling efficacy

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today provided updates on MB-107 and MB-207, its lentiviral gene therapies for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (“XSCID”), also known as bubble boy disease. On January 28, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) removed the clinical hold on the MB-107 pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application after reviewing a comprehensive CMC package that was submitted by Mustang in late December 2020. Mustang will proceed with its plans to initiate the pivotal Phase 2 trial in newly diagnosed XSCID patients.

The same lentiviral vector used in MB-107 is currently being assessed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for XSCID in newly diagnosed infants under the age of two at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (“St. Jude”), UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco and Seattle Children’s Hospital. Additionally, it is being assessed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”), part of the National Institutes of Health, for XSCID patients who have been previously treated with hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (“HSCT”) and for whom re-treatment is indicated.

Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang, said, “We are pleased to have resolved the clinical hold on the MB-107 IND with the FDA, enabling us to move forward with initiating the pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial. The clinical outcomes observed in XSCID patients in the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials continue to be encouraging. It is especially gratifying to see the consistent safety and efficacy of our lentiviral vector over the course of more than eight years since the first patient was treated at NIAID in 2012. In 2021, we look forward to the anticipated initiation of our pivotal MB-107 and MB-207 clinical trials as we work to bring potential new treatment options for this devastating rare disease to patients and their families.”

