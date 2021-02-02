 

AREV Engages Dr. Uma Dhanabalan to Join the Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV Brands”) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Dr. Uma V. A. Dhanabalan, MD MPH FAAFP MRO CMS to join the Advisory Board for AREV Nanotec Brands Inc, consult on AREV product development sciences, act as a product ambassador on the function of the AREV formulations in events and consulting through clinics.

Dr. Dhanabalan is a highly respected physician, graduated from UMDNJ, Newark, New Jersey and trained in Family Medicine at MUSC in Charleston, South Carolina, and earned her Master’s in Public Health and trained in Occupational & Environmental Medicine, and Fellowship in Heavy Metals at Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, Massachusetts. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, a Diplomat Certified in Cannabinoid Medicine and a Medical Review Officer.

Dr. Dhanabalan is the Founder/CEO of Global Health & Hygiene Solutions, LLC whose mission is to promote wellness and prevent illness locally and globally. She runs an Independent practice at Uplifting Health & Wellness in Cambridge, MA where she provides tools to all ages from various backgrounds. Her goal is to “Educate, Embrace & Empower” her patients and the public with safe and effective alternative treatment options, including cannabis.

Dr. Dhanabalan believes that, “Cannabis is not for everyone, yet it should be the first line option, not the last resort.” “Cannabis is an exit drug from pharmaceuticals, narcotics, alcohol and nicotine; it is an entrance to a better quality of life.”

CEO, Mike Withrow commented, “We welcome Dr. Dhanabalan to the AREV Nanotec Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Uma, as many know her as, is an early leader in cannabinoid medicine and has helped thousands of people overcome illness. We are fortunate to have her to advise us on the interworking of our products within the human body. This will lead us to delivering efficacious products people can trust to maintain good health.”

Dr. Dhanabalan commented, “I am excited to be part of the AREV NanoTec team. I am here to use my experience and work together with AREV’s technology to create safe, effective products to improve health and wellness around the globe.”

The Company has issued 50,000 stock options to Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company at a price of $0.275 for a period of 5 years from the issuance dated. These options will vest immediately.

For further information, contact Mike Withrow, mike@AREVBrands.com 778-929-6536. For more information visit arevnanotec.com

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Withrow CEO & Director

About AREV NanoTec Inc. AREV NanoTec Brands Inc. (“AREV”) produces and sells functional ingredients produced via its proprietary extraction systems. These premium ingredients and products are targeted for the natural health, medical, functional food, nutraceutical, sport nutrition markets for both the human and pet market. AREV’s model is to toll process extraction of targeted essential and functional oils and license its formulations to Licensed Producers in Canada. The company utilizes toll processors in foreign countries to encapsulate and package its formulations that can be sold in traditional distribution channels and online.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

 




