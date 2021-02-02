 

Cytokinetics Announces Recipients of Third Annual Communications Fellowship Grants

globenewswire
02.02.2021   

Total of $100,000 Awarded to Five Organizations to Support Communications and Community Outreach

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced the recipients of its third annual Communications Fellowship Grant program, intended to support increased capacity in communications, awareness building and community engagement for nonprofit organizations.

Five grants in the amount of $20,000 each were awarded this year to patient advocacy organizations serving the heart failure, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) communities. The grants will support projects to increase awareness, reach underserved populations, provide assistive technologies to those in need, foster community connections and encourage education.

“The challenges of COVID-19 have completely transformed the care delivery model among nonprofit organizations and the need for increased education, awareness and connectivity is greater than ever,” said Diane Weiser, Cytokinetics’ Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations. “We’re pleased that the Cytokinetics Fellowship Grant can enable the development of creative approaches to better reach patient and caregiver communities.”

The recipients of the 2021 Cytokinetics Communications Fellowship Grants are the following:

Partnership to Advanced Cardiovascular Health: The Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health (PACH) is a coalition of patient and provider organizations working to advance public policies and practices that result in accelerated innovation and improved cardiovascular health for heart patients around the world. PACH will use the grant to create an educational patient-centric heart failure video in partnership with its member organizations that will be disseminated among its broad network of advocacy organizations, patient groups, scientific associations, policy organizations and public health groups.

WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease: WomenHeart is a patient-centered organization that strives to advance women’s heart health through patient support, community education, and advocacy. WomenHeart will use this grant to hire a Communications intern who will work to grow the organization’s reach, amplify its social media presence, engage with media, and support other communications and marketing needs, ensuring that heart failure patient education materials reach those who need it.

01.02.21
Cytokinetics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
13.01.21
Cytokinetics Announces First Patient Dosed in Cohort 2 of Redwood-HCM
11.01.21
Cytokinetics Granted Orphan Drug Designation for CK-3773274 for the Treatment of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
06.01.21
Cytokinetics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference

09.12.20
6
CYTOKINETICS Inc - Entwickler von niedermolekularen Therapeutika zur Verbesserung von Muskelfunktion