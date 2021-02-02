 

Franworth and Thryv Team Up to Support Emerging Franchisors

Partnership Based on Shared Belief in Mentoring and Providing Small Businesses Access to Best-in-Class Products and Services to Accelerate Growth

Dallas, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), provider of Thryv software, the leading end-to-end customer experience platform built for small business, announced today it has partnered with franchise-focused growth equity firm Franworth to support emerging franchise brands. Thryv already serves more than 40,000 small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) through its cloud-based software and, working with Franworth, will extend its offering to help new franchise systems compete with established brands and reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster, and generate reviews.    

“Franchise brands are an important piece of the small business ecosystem. We recognize there are up-and-coming franchisors in search of quality resources and guidance to help their brands grow and excel,” said Matthew Gourgeot, Head of Corporate and Business Development at Thryv. “We are delighted to partner with Franworth to offer unmatched support to micro-emerging and emerging brands.” 

Sharing strong beliefs on giving back to the community and educating others, Thryv and Franworth are kicking off their new partnership with a mentorship event for 30 hand-picked emerging and micro-emerging franchisors. Following the momentum generated at the International Franchise Association’s (IFA) Ignite! Virtual Conference, Franworth and Thryv will host their second REACH Mentoring and Leadership Event on March 10, 2021. Interested franchise brands must have fewer than 30 locations to be considered for this opportunity and participants will be assigned an experienced mentor for 12 months to provide best practices, guidance, and advice to help their brand reach and exceed the milestone 100-unit mark. 

The REACH event will feature many seasoned franchisors, including Franworth Founder John Rotche, a former IFA entrepreneur of the year and IFA board member, and Meg Roberts, CEO and President of The Lash Lounge. In addition, Franworth President Dave Keil and Thryv’s Gourgeot will host a 90-minute panel with franchising leaders. If you would like to be considered as a REACH Mentoring and Leadership event participant or are an experienced franchise executive and are willing to be a mentor, please complete this short survey by February 26, 2021. 

