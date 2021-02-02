 

AtriCure to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

02.02.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

AtriCure will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The call may be accessed through an operator by dialing (844) 884-9951 for domestic callers and (661) 378-9661 for international callers, using conference ID number 6352259. A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors page of AtriCure’s corporate website at ir.atricure.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator Synergy Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.



