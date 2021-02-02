BIO-Key Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for PortalGuard IDaaS

WALL, N.J., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced new capabilities for its PortalGuard IDaaS cloud-delivered authentication solution. These new features include enhanced adaptive authentication, Single Sign-On (SSO) support for secure remote work access, and authentication analytics to give administrators visibility into user access activities. All the new capabilities will be available for PortalGuard users by mid-February 2021.

Microsoft research on social engineering attacks, where cybercriminals rely on a person clicking a link or opening an attachment, reveals these attacks have escalated from 20,000 to 30,000 per day in the U.S. alone. These attacks have become even more complicated as employees continue to work from anywhere. To mitigate common threats while providing more convenient methods of authentication such as passwordless, biometric, and adaptive technologies, BIO-Key is introducing new innovations for PortalGuard IDaaS to better serve customers who are keen to have more options for securing their hybrid environments of cloud-based and on-premises applications, as well as multiple directory support, including Microsoft Azure.

To continue securing access to applications for customers in a way that is flexible, scalable, and affordable, BIO-Key is releasing six new capabilities for PortalGuard and its world-class biometric solution, WEB-Key:

Adaptive Authentication for Improved, Continuous Authentication

PortalGuard already leads the industry by supporting over fifteen authentication factors and contextual authentication. Now, with the introduction of PortalGuard Contextual Authentication v2.0, the customer user experience is improved through more fine-tuned risk-balancing controls, which analyze contextual or adaptive characteristics to strike the perfect balance between security and convenience. Customers gain the ability to automatically evaluate each login request, identify trends, and flag unexpected requests that require special handling based on IP addresses, geolocation, and prior browser usage as part of a comprehensive adaptive authentication process.