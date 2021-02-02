Microsoft Invites Nextech AR to Showcase its Innovative, Cutting Edge Virtual Education Solutions at Its Global Education Partner Summit

Nextech invited to present at the Microsoft 2021 Global Education Partner (GEPS) Summit an Invite Only Event

The Company has demonstrated success and leadership in the education space as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner of Microsoft.

Valued at 76.4 billion in 2019 , the global EdTech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2020 to 2027.

, the global EdTech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2020 to 2027. Nextech announced on January 20th that it integrated Azure, Microsoft's cloud and edge computing platform which is the gold standard

that it integrated Azure, Microsoft's cloud and edge computing platform which is the gold standard Cloud-based data will enable Nextech AR to host hyper-scalable, secure events and support immersive 3D and AR experiences across all its technologies.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) virtual experience technologies (VXT) 3D ads, eCommerce, education technology and virtual conferences, today announced that it has been invited to Microsoft’s (MSFT: NASDAQ) Global Education Partner Summit (GEPS), taking place virtually on February 8-10, 2021.

Registration for the 2021 GEPS can be found here .

GEPS, an invitation only event for Microsoft Education Partners, provides an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, build connections and to learn more about Microsoft’s investments in education technology. Nextech has been invited to showcase its successes and capabilities in the education industry to Microsoft Education stakeholders and partners.

Nextech’s presence will feature videos, whitepapers and other virtual handouts showcasing the Company’s success in the education space and providing an opportunity to network with some of the biggest leaders in the industry. Attendees and partners will also be able to meet the team responsible for delivering Nextech’s Ryerson Augmented Learning Experience (RALE), currently in use at Toronto’s Ryerson University, and view live demos of Nextech’s education solutions.

Through Nextech’s partnership with Ryerson University, the RALE program is providing collaborative AR learning experiences to over 5,000 first-year chemistry, biology, and physics students. Nextech and Ryerson are seeking to revolutionize remote STEM learning through dynamic education experiences that feature 3D, AR objects, live demonstrations, and downloadable course content, all available in one end-to-end digital platform.