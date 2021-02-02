 

Microsoft Invites Nextech AR to Showcase its Innovative, Cutting Edge Virtual Education Solutions at Its Global Education Partner Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 13:49  |  39   |   |   

  • Nextech invited to present at the Microsoft 2021 Global Education Partner (GEPS) Summit an Invite Only Event
  • The Company has demonstrated success and leadership in the education space as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner of Microsoft.
  • Valued at 76.4 billion in 2019, the global EdTech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2020 to 2027.
  • Nextech announced on January 20th that it integrated Azure, Microsoft's cloud and edge computing platform which is the gold standard
  • Cloud-based data will enable Nextech AR to host hyper-scalable, secure events and support immersive 3D and AR experiences across all its technologies.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) virtual experience technologies (VXT) 3D ads, eCommerce, education technology and virtual conferences, today announced that it has been invited to Microsoft’s (MSFT: NASDAQ) Global Education Partner Summit (GEPS), taking place virtually on February 8-10, 2021.

Registration for the 2021 GEPS can be found here.

GEPS, an invitation only event for Microsoft Education Partners, provides an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, build connections and to learn more about Microsoft’s investments in education technology. Nextech has been invited to showcase its successes and capabilities in the education industry to Microsoft Education stakeholders and partners.

Nextech’s presence will feature videos, whitepapers and other virtual handouts showcasing the Company’s success in the education space and providing an opportunity to network with some of the biggest leaders in the industry. Attendees and partners will also be able to meet the team responsible for delivering Nextech’s Ryerson Augmented Learning Experience (RALE), currently in use at Toronto’s Ryerson University, and view live demos of Nextech’s education solutions.

Through Nextech’s partnership with Ryerson University, the RALE program is providing collaborative AR learning experiences to over 5,000 first-year chemistry, biology, and physics students. Nextech and Ryerson are seeking to revolutionize remote STEM learning through dynamic education experiences that feature 3D, AR objects, live demonstrations, and downloadable course content, all available in one end-to-end digital platform.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Microsoft Invites Nextech AR to Showcase its Innovative, Cutting Edge Virtual Education Solutions at Its Global Education Partner Summit Nextech invited to present at the Microsoft 2021 Global Education Partner (GEPS) Summit an Invite Only EventThe Company has demonstrated success and leadership in the education space as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu COVID-19-Impfstoffprogramm in Nature
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...
Roche announces the upcoming launch of the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal allowing for patient ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Nextech AR Signs Contract with the Canadian Society of Physician Leaders
27.01.21
Nextech CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 250,000 Shares of Company Stock
26.01.21
Nextech’s InfernoAR Signs Annual License Contract With National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD)
25.01.21
Nextech AR Signs Virtual Events & Experiences Preferred Channel Partner Deal with Strategic Site Selection
22.01.21
NexTech Sells Its Treasury Bitcoin Holdings and Books a Profit
21.01.21
REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive Livestream Event January 21, 2021
20.01.21
Nextech AR Integrates Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Platform
19.01.21
Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive Livestream Event January 21, 2021
15.01.21
Nextech AR Signs Poly Deal
13.01.21
Nextech CEO Evan Gappelberg and Former MSFT President, Hareesh Achi, to Present on Proactive Investors Livestream, Thursday, January 14, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
74
NexTech AR Solutions - Jemand dabei?