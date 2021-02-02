 

Johnson Controls Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Data-driven Smart Connected Chillers Solutions

The company's easily integrable healthy building solutions employ AI and IoT technology to enable optimal performance and efficiencies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American smart connected chillers market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Johnson Controls with the 2020 North American Company of the Year Award. Johnson Controls leverages more than a century of healthy building expertise to present the broadest HVAC equipment and controls portfolio worldwide. The company offers multiple types of chillers that optimize facility conditions, efficiencies, and energy costs across various industries.With Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and other innovative technologies, Johnson Controls successfully delivers smart hospital solutions to healthcare facilities worldwide.

Click here to view the full multimedia release: https://best-practices.frost.com/johnson-controls/

"Each of its Smart Connected Chillers incorporates a customer dashboard featuring the new Chiller Performance Index (CPI), enabling data-driven insights in real time. This CPI allows customers to decrease energy consumption from 10% to 30%," said Pavel Zhebrouski, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The chillers present building owners and facility managers with novel, more effective tools to lower repair costs and minimize downtime due to unplanned equipment service. They also reduce the total cost of ownership through improved reliability, enhanced performance, energy efficiency, extended asset life, and greater technician productivity."

"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan is an honor; one that speaks to our commitment of driving value for our customers and their bottom line," said Carolyn McGrath, Director of Program Management at Johnson Controls. "Our Smart Connected Chillers can lower unplanned and emergency repairs by an impressive 66% and time-to-repair by 65%. What sets Johnson Controls apart is that we pull data directly from the machine to provide predictive algorithms and fault-detection diagnostics, translating to direct cost-savings for our customers."

