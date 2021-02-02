 

DGAP-News CEVEC and CARISMA Therapeutics sign license agreement for the use of CAP(R) Technology in anti-tumor cell therapies

CEVEC and CARISMA Therapeutics sign license agreement for the use of CAP(R) Technology in anti-tumor cell therapies

CEVEC and CARISMA Therapeutics sign license agreement for the use of CAP(R) Technology in anti-tumor cell therapies

  • CARISMA receives full rights to use the CAP(R) Technology for the production of adenoviral vectors across their whole portfolio of cell therapies for oncology applications
  • CEVEC's unique CAP(R) cells are specifically designed for highly scalable, RCA-free adenoviral vector manufacturing in suspension bioreactors
  • The agreement supports CARISMA's development of novel CAR-macrophage immunotherapies, a first-of-its-kind approach to the treatment of solid tumors

Cologne, Germany and Philadelphia, PA, February 2, 2021

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH (CEVEC) and CARISMA Therapeutics Inc. (CARISMA) today announced the signing of an agreement which grants CARISMA a clinical and commercial license for CEVEC's proprietary CAP(R) Technology for the manufacturing of RCA-free adenovirus vectors for use in anti-tumor cell therapy.

The deal will allow CARISMA to use the technology across their portfolio of chimeric antigen receptor macrophages (CAR-M) immunotherapies in cancer indications. No further details of the agreement were disclosed.

"We are excited to have signed this new license agreement with CARISMA, enabling them to use our CAP(R) Technology to safely manufacture adenoviral vectors for their engineered monocyte and macrophage platforms," said Dr. Nicole Faust, CEO of CEVEC. "Having a platform capable of producing RCA-free adenoviral vectors is crucially important for adenovirus-based therapies. We look forward to strengthening our successful collaboration with CARISMA over the next years, by providing a key element for their innovative cell therapy concept, helping them to bring the power of cellular immunotherapy to potentially treat patients with hard-to-treat cancers."

