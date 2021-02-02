 

Power Integrations Names Sunny Gupta Vice President of Operations

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that Sunny Gupta has been named the company’s vice president of operations. Mr. Gupta will lead the company’s global supply-chain, procurement and logistics functions as well as its packaging, product and test-engineering efforts. He replaces Raja Petrakian, who has served in the role since 2015.

Mr. Gupta has more than 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry focused on operations management and quality engineering. Most recently, he served as VP of operations at Renesas Corporation, a supplier of power and mixed-signal semiconductor products. Previously, he served in a succession of roles at Intersil Corporation, including senior VP of operations, until its acquisition by Renesas in 2017. Earlier, he was employed by Qualcomm Corporation and National Semiconductor. He received a MBA degree from Southern Methodist University and a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

Commented Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: “Sunny Gupta is a veteran of the semiconductor industry with deep knowledge of semiconductor supply chains and quality processes. We are delighted that he has joined our senior management team.”

Mr. Balakrishnan continued: “While Raja Petrakian has decided to leave us for personal reasons, he has been instrumental in our growth and helped ensure a seamless transition to his successor. We thank him for his contributions to our company’s success.”

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.



