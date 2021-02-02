NextGen Healthcare Enables CHC to Provide Whole Person Care Including Behavioral Health Services and Virtual Visits

As a longtime user of NextGen Enterprise EHR , DVCH clinics began utilizing NextGen Behavioral Health Suite to provide coordinated care among specialists within its network during the COVID-19 pandemic. This platform enables seamless handoffs among providers, enabling patients to be treated for physical ailments as well as mental health conditions that may be discovered during the visit. The majority of the clinics’ behavioral health visits originate with a medical visit, which highlights the importance of offering whole person care. Since the onset of the health crisis last year, DVCH has seen a 36 percent increase in behavioral health visits over the same period the prior year and more than 60 percent of DVCH’s patient visits are now delivered via telehealth.

“With NextGen Virtual Visits, our providers can continue treating patients throughout the pandemic and using the NextGen Behavioral Health Suite enables us to easily refer patients to mental health specialists within our clinics,” said Isaiah Nathaniel, chief information officer, DVCH. “The integrated platform allows us to reach more patients and provide potentially life-saving mental health counsel.”

“The rising need for mental health services underscores the importance of offering an integrated, whole person approach to care that is accessible and safe for all,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer, NextGen Healthcare. “We are pleased to see that NextGen Virtual Visits are especially useful for behavioral health services where patients appreciate the convenience and increased access to their providers.”

According to a recent article on the JAMA Network, the prevalence of depression symptoms has increased more than threefold, from 8.5 percent before COVID-19 to 27.8 percent during COVID-19, compared with the most recent population-based estimates of mental health in the U.S.

Delaware Valley Community Health, Inc. (DVCH) is a private, nonprofit healthcare organization that operates eight Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in Southeastern Pennsylvania. DVCH delivers high quality, community based, Primary Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health Services to patients, regardless of their ability to pay at the time of service. For over 50 years, DVCH has been the safety net provider for Latino and African-American communities.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions.

