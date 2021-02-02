Phreesia Named 2021 Best in KLAS for Patient Intake Management

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS,” said KLAS President Adam Gale. “Vendors who win the title of “Best in KLAS” should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

Phreesia today announced it has been named 2021 Best in KLAS for Patient Intake Management by the research and insights firm KLAS. In its annual report, “2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services,” KLAS recognized the industry’s top-performing healthcare IT and services companies, based on feedback from healthcare organizations.

The Best in KLAS designation is reserved for the software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

Phreesia earned an overall top score of 91.3, based on provider feedback across a range of customer experience pillars, including culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value.

This year’s award marks the third consecutive year that Phreesia has been recognized as the top-rated patient intake management vendor by KLAS. Phreesia garnered Best in KLAS honors in 2020 and was named Category Leader in 2019 after KLAS launched the new category the previous year.

“We’re honored to receive this award, especially given that our top ranking was determined by the first-hand perspectives of healthcare organizations,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the support from our clients and our team members, and we’re grateful to be regarded as a leader in this valuable part of the care continuum.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a safe, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005301/en/