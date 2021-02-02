 

Anthem, Inc. to Acquire MMM Holdings, LLC and Affiliates From InnovaCare Health, L.P.

02.02.2021   

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) today announced that the company has entered into an agreement with InnovaCare Health, L.P., to acquire its Puerto Rico-based subsidiaries, including MMM Holdings, LLC (“MMM”) and its Medicare Advantage (MA) plan MMM Healthcare, LLC as well as affiliated companies and Medicaid plan.

“We are pleased to expand Anthem’s commitment to serve Medicare and Medicaid-eligible individuals and consumers to Puerto Rico. We remain focused on providing services that drive greater value while giving members access to care and services that meet their diverse needs, enhance their experience, and help them lead healthier lives,” said Gail K. Boudreaux, President and CEO, Anthem, Inc.

MMM is Puerto Rico’s largest MA plan and one of the fastest-growing vertically integrated healthcare organizations in the United States. With more than 267,000 MA members and over 305,000 Medicaid members, MMM represents the ninth-largest MA plan in the country and second-largest Medicaid plan on the island of Puerto Rico. MMM seeks to provide its members with a whole-health experience through its network of specialized clinics and wholly owned independent physician associations (IPAs) Castellana Physicians Services and PHM as well as independent IPAs; together the MMM network includes more than 10,000 healthcare providers and more than a dozen offices across Puerto Rico. MMM holds the only 4.5 Stars MA contract in Puerto Rico from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

“This transaction aligns with Anthem’s vision to be an innovative, valuable and inclusive healthcare partner by providing care management programs that improve the lives of the people we serve,” said Felicia Norwood, EVP and President, Government Business Division for Anthem, Inc. “Our approach to the whole-health needs of our members and a focus on addressing the social drivers of health will enable us to make a positive difference in the health of our communities.”

Anthem is acquiring MMM from InnovaCare Health, L.P. a leading integrated, value-based payor and provider service organization and a portfolio company of global growth equity investor Summit Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close by the second quarter of 2021 and is subject to approval by the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico regulatory authorities, standard closing conditions and customary approvals required under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. The company’s 2021 EPS guidance remains unchanged as a result of this acquisition.

