Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces Type-C Power Delivery High Voltage Source Switch

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, announced today a new Type-C Power Delivery (PD) high voltage source protection switch capable up to 28V absolute maximum voltage. The AOZ1374 is a smart protection switch in a small thermally enhanced 3mm x 3mm DFN package. AOS’s prowess in high-performance ICs combined with AOS’s state of the art high SOA MOSFETs using advanced co-packaging techniques. AOZ1374 supports a slew of protection features, including true reverse blocking in a small solution footprint with an industry-leading on-resistance of 36mOhm.

High Voltage USB Source Switch for High Power Accessories (Photo: Business Wire)

While USB ports in consumer and computing equipment can receive up to 100W of power, power typically comes from an AC-DC adaptor supporting Type-C PD. The host device itself typically provides (sources) 5V @ 3A or up to 15W. This is the most common implementation in notebook applications and also in the majority of desktops. However, Type-C PD ports are gaining popularity in more devices such as smart monitors and power banks, and for such applications, a high voltage sourcing switch is required to deliver up to 100W power. Type C high voltage sourcing switches are also increasingly common in graphics cards or game consoles to power high-end virtual reality gaming goggles. Similarly, a personal computer can connect to a monitor using one single Type-C cable providing both power and data.

AOZ1374 uses a design IP developed for the AOZ1375DI high voltage bi-directional source/sink Type C protection switch with added integration features to eliminate the eternal current limiting resistor. The new device features 28V absolute maximum voltage with the current limit capability, and startup safe operating area (SOA) management would be the ideal protection switch for the applications mentioned above.

“The thinner profile, higher power, and greater flexibility offered by USB Type-C and USB PD 3.0 standards have prompted many to simplify the connectivity between devices down to a single wire for both power and data. AOZ1374 high voltage capability provides the most compact and simple protection device for charging or powering high-power external devices,” said Peter Cheng, Power IC Senior Marketing Director at AOS.