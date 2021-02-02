 

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Licensed by Oragenics from the NIH Demonstrates Protective Immunity in Mice

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) announces that the stabilized pre-fusion spike protein CoV-2 S-2P created by the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) and licensed by the Company demonstrates protective immunity in immunized mice challenged with mouse-adapted SARS-CoV-2 virus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005441/en/

Gray dashed line = p<0.05 Gray solid line = p<0.01 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Gray dashed line = p<0.05 Gray solid line = p<0.01 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The NIH data shows that the NIH – created COVID-19 spike protein when dosed at either 0.1 or 1.0 mcg and combined with an adjuvant completely inhibited virus growth in the nasal cavities and lungs of mice when the animals were infected four weeks after their second immunization, compared to the unvaccinated control animals. The adjuvant uses was TLR-4-agonist Sigma Adjuvant System - a TLR-4 agonist that induces T cell activation in mice. Adjuvants are added to vaccines to boost immune responses.

See Dinnon et al for details on the mouse-adapted challenge model - Dinnon et al, Nature 586, 560–566 (2020) located at - https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2708-8.

The Company previously disclosed that the NIH-produced spike protein adjuvanted with the TLR-4-agonist Sigma Adjuvant System generated neutralizing antibody titers, measured using a pseudovirus neutralization assay and a plaque-reduction neutralization titer assay. In addition, this immunization produced a balanced Th1/Th2 (T helper cells) response. In a well-functioning immune system both groups of T helper cells work together to keep the system balanced.

“We are encouraged that our licensed SARS-CoV-2 spike protein has been shown to hold promise in the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine, and believe these additional animal data supports our continued development of Terra CoV-2, our lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate,” said Alan Joslyn, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Oragenics. Dr. Joslyn continued, “Our successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA has allowed us a clear path towards an Investigational New Drug application. We continue to aggressively move forward with our development strategy for this vaccine candidate, as we believe the global need for vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to be between 12 billion to 14 billion doses and the vaccines currently being administered are only a first step towards addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Licensed by Oragenics from the NIH Demonstrates Protective Immunity in Mice Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) announces that the stabilized pre-fusion spike protein CoV-2 S-2P created by the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) and licensed by the Company demonstrates protective immunity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Altria Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update