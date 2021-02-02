Small Businesses Score Big on Super Bowl Sunday with Visa Offer

Visa’s small business digital payment management platform, Authorize.net , is waiving its monthly gateway fee for the life of an account along with its transactional fees for the first 100,000 transactions of new United States and Canada customers signing up on February 7 th . The sign up process can only take a few minutes and Authorize.net works with a wide array of banks and credit unions to make the onboarding easier, alleviating another hurdle for businesses in their demanding routine. Visa’s Authorize.net offer can help aid businesses bottom line and enable increased revenue by opening new digital payment streams.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Visa (NYSE:V), the official payment technology partner of the National Football League, will change the game for the small business community with a one-day offer that will eliminate some of the costs associated with getting online and accepting digital payments – a value of over $10,000 per small business.

Since the pandemic, 82%1 of small businesses have adjusted the way they operate their business to meet the increasing demand for digital payments, led by selling online (43%) and accepting contactless payments (39%). However, many businesses face barriers in accessing resources that will enable long-term growth. Visa’s Authorize.net solution helps businesses create flexible, creative digital commerce solutions to help them fast track and grow, whether they need help digitizing payments, establishing an online presence, preventing fraud, or streamlining operations.

“The resiliency of small businesses is inspiring, but there is work to do to help them recover and thrive. The Authorize.Net offer extends Visa’s commitment to digitally enable businesses and helps alleviate burdens by minimizing some recurring operational costs,” said Carleigh Jaques, senior vice president and general manager of Visa’s Authorize.net. “While we have rallied behind our small businesses all season, Super Bowl Sunday is an opportunity to give small businesses support that could last a lifetime.”

The Authorize.net offer is the culmination of Visa’s season-long commitment to support small businesses as part of its partnership with the NFL:

To help the local Tampa small business community prepare for the big game: Visa’s Street Teams visited over 2,500 small business in Tampa to distribute contactless point-of-sale tool kits and digital transformation tips –part of Visa’s commitment to help digitally enable 50 million global small businesses. Visa, through its partnership with the NFL, is donating 20 Super Bowl tickets to Black Girl Ventures who will give them to 10 local Black woman-owned small businesses in the Tampa/Miami area. In addition, Visa, is also working with national nonprofit GENYOUth to donate 50 Taste of NFL @Home tickets to Black Girl Ventures to give to additional local Black woman-owned small businesses.

From 2020 NFL Draft through the regular season, Visa’s marketing campaigns focused on encouraging fans that where you shop matters, with a focus on Black-owned businesses that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. In the lead up to Super Bowl, Visa will debut a new ad spot ‘Home Team’ featuring NFL player, Saquon Barkley, supporting his local small business and encouraging fans to do the same.

Visa teamed up with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and New York Giants to give away grants totaling $60,000 to support Black-owned small businesses in the New York and Santa Clara, Calif., area that have been impacted by COVID-19.

For more information on how Authorize.Net can help small businesses with their digital transformation and to take advantage of this one day offer, visit Authorize.Net and sign up on February 7th.

1 Visa’s Back to Business Study, January 2021

