 

SRAX Announces Sequire Platform Has Over 3 Million Retail Investors

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced that Sequire has grown to over 3 million retail investors.

“We have been discussing the importance of retail investors in public companies since the inception of Sequire. It’s the very reason why we built the platform and related tools -- to help companies effectively communicate with these investors. The current environment in the capital markets is only validating what we have been preaching for years,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX. “Through our LD Micro conferences and our virtual event partners, we are helping educate investors and providing them with tools that will help them be more successful.”

The Sequire platform is an operating system for publicly traded companies that through the use of machine learning helps companies identify prospective retail investors. The platform is also creating a community of retail investors with interests in specific sectors. These investors are participating in education and virtual events. Sequire has aspirations to be used by every publicly traded company.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



