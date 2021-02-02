 

Oxford Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for Business Solution Implementation Services

Oxford Global Resources, a leading provider of staffing and consulting services across the United States, received the Best in KLAS award for Business Solution Implementation Services and is ranked in four categories in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report.

As a Best in KLAS winner and top performer, Oxford has demonstrated outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care through Business Solution Implementation Services. The Best in KLAS designation is reserved for the software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

This is the seventh consecutive year that Oxford has received recognition in this report, which recognizes top health information technology vendors and is determined through thousands of interviews with healthcare providers and payers. This year, Oxford’s recognition spans across a number of categories that align with the key services provided by the company. This includes ratings for:

  • Best in KLAS for Business Solution Implementation Services
  • Outsourced Coding
  • HIT Implementation Leadership - Small
  • HIT Staffing

“We consistently look to direct feedback from our customers as an important way to gauge our performance, and KLAS is an invaluable partner to help us understand the needs of our healthcare clients,” said David Lee, Executive Vice President of Oxford Global Resources. “Ranking #1 Best in KLAS reflects the excellence in service that we provide in business implementation solutions.”

KLAS, an independently owned and operated research firm, specializes in monitoring and reporting the performance of software, services, and medical equipment vendors. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS reviews client feedback and collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews.

KLAS President Adam Gale shares the impact of the award on the healthcare industry. “Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of “Best in KLAS” should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

About Oxford Global Resources

Oxford is known for our unmatched ability to deliver The Right Talent. Right Now. As a leading IT services and consulting company with offices across North America and Europe, we focus on proactively utilizing our network of highly-skilled professionals to immediately connect our clients with the expertise they need. We also take pride in providing rewarding opportunities for our consultants. Our 35 years of delivering IT service expertise allows us to specialize in fields where superior resource solutions are most in-demand.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling providers and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

To learn more about KLAS and the insights they provide, visit KLASresearch.com.



