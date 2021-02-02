HomeServe Cares Foundation Awards $132,000 in Grants in 2020

With communities continuing to struggle to ensure at-risk residents are taken care of during the pandemic, HSCF also made four significant contributions totaling $40,000 to food banks in late December 2020 and in early January 2021. The recipients were the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama in Birmingham; Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans in Louisiana; the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee; and America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia located in Savannah.

In 2020, HomeServe USA, a leading provider of home repair solutions, awarded seven grants totaling more than $92,000 through its HomeServe Cares Foundation (HSCF) “Caring for Community” grant program. The grants are awarded to non-profits and municipalities to support community-based programs. In a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of the grants supported initiatives to help restock food pantries, purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and install new safety measures.

In addition to the “Caring for Community” grant program, another pillar of the HomeServe Cares Foundation is “Caring for People.” Through this initiative, HomeServe completes pro bono home repair jobs for eligible homeowners who find themselves facing a home emergency they are unable to handle financially. In 2020, HomeServe completed 113 pro bono jobs with a total value of $284,000.

“The grants awarded and the pro bono jobs completed in 2020 are just a sampling of the great work being done every day by the HomeServe Cares Foundation to support the Foundation’s mission to spread hope and support communities one home at a time,” said Tom Rusin, Global CEO of HomeServe Membership. “As we look ahead to what 2021 has in store and the sad reality that the pandemic will continue to impact communities across the country, we will work tirelessly to find ways to help those in need and to get Americans through this difficult time.”

Working with its municipal and utility partners, HomeServe also supported charitable initiatives across the country in 2020. In Texas, in coordination with funding from CenterPoint Energy, HomeServe donated in-kind services to the non-profit Rebuilding Together Houston to complete crucial home renovations for five residents impacted by storm damage. As part of a partnership with Dominion Energy, HomeServe provided funding to the United Way of Midlands in South Carolina and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. Additionally, in December, HomeServe employees in Chattanooga, Tenn. donated more than 300 toys to the Chambliss Center for Children.

More about the HomeServe Cares Foundation and the Foundation’s FY20 Annual Report are available on www.HomeServeCaresFoundation.com. Also, click here for a new interactive map with details of the completed HomeServe Cares repair jobs.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.5 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA), Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names, and through locally branded HVAC companies located in major metro areas. Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 1,000 leading municipal and utility partners.

HomeServe has teamed up with executive producer, host, and best-selling author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs, to work together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Great Place To Work certified winner and recipient of thirty 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005676/en/