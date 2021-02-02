Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 25 January to 29 January 2021
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 25 January to 29 January 2021.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
transaction
Financial instrument
identifier code
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
Market identifier
code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
25/01/2021
FR0010313833
7000
93,9351
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
26/01/2021
FR0010313833
7000
94,0710
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
27/01/2021
FR0010313833
7000
92,3835
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
28/01/2021
FR0010313833
7000
92,2974
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
29/01/2021
FR0010313833
7000
91,8127
XPAR
TOTAL
35 000
92,8999
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...
