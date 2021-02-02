 

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 25 January to 29 January 2021

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 25 January to 29 January 2021.

Name of the issuer

 

Issuer identifier code

 

Day of the
transaction

 

Financial instrument
identifier code

 

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

 

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

 

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

25/01/2021

 

FR0010313833

 

7000

 

93,9351

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

26/01/2021

 

FR0010313833

 

7000

 

94,0710

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

27/01/2021

 

FR0010313833

 

7000

 

92,3835

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

28/01/2021

 

FR0010313833

 

7000

 

92,2974

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

29/01/2021

 

FR0010313833

 

7000

 

91,8127

 

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

 

35 000

 

92,8999

 

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...



Wertpapier


Disclaimer

