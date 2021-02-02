C2C Gold Expands Newfoundland Property Holdings to Cover 100 km Along Trend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C GOLD CORP. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: TAKUF) is pleased to announce a further expansion of 229 sq km (916 claims) to current property holdings in the prolific Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company now owns 4,419 claims covering a 100 km long favourable structural trend. Acquisition of the new ground by staking is part of a strategic initiative to grow C2C Gold Corp. (“C2C Gold”) into a leading company in Newfoundland’s rapidly emerging gold exploration boom. Highlights of the expansion, acquired through staking, include:



C2C Gold now controls 1,105 sq km (4,419 claims) in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt;





The new ground covers northeast trending prospective ground based on regional-scale structure and gold-in-till anomalies;

C2C Gold’s projects are road accessible and situated along the same prominent structural orogenic belt that is host to Marathon Gold’s Valentine project (estimated resources in all categories exceeding 4 million ounces gold) 1 , Canterra Minerals Corporation’s Wilding Lake project, Great Atlantic Resources Corp.’s Golden Promise project and Sokoman Minerals Corp.’s Moosehead project;

C2C Gold's Badger, Millertown and Barrens Lake projects are proximal to or within 10 km of the Red Indian Line (RIL) fault zone. The Badger property extends for 28 km south of the RIL, the Millertown and Barrens Lake projects each extend 40 km and 25 km respectively. Cumulatively, the three properties trend northeast for 100 km parallel to the RIL.

To view C2C’s growing property holdings and overall activity in Newfoundland please view:

“C2C Gold is working aggressively to secure a significant land position in an emerging gold district,” said Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer. “C2C is compiling all available information towards designing a 2021 exploration program to evaluate these highly prospective new properties. The potential of this underexplored district combined with research and information compiled through public records and government research offer a unique opportunity for new discovery potential in the modern era of Newfoundland’s rich mining history.”