 

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL HOST FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

FREEHOLD, NJ, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

UMH’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 results will be released on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.umh.reit, in the “Financial Information & Filings” section.

To participate in the webcast, select the microphone icon found on the homepage www.umh.reit. Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 11, 2021. It will be available until May 1, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10151272. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s website, www.umh.reit.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 126 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-4062

