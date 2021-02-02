 

Franklin Electric Schedules its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET. The fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings call will be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dn9qs2nn

If you intend to ask questions during the call, please dial in using 877.643.7158 for domestic calls and 914.495.8565 for international calls. The conference ID is: 2573897.

A replay of the conference call will be available Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 12:00 noon ET through noon ET on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, by dialing 855.859.2056 for domestic calls and 404.537.3406 for international calls. The replay passcode is: 2573897.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases,  raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact : John J. Haines
    Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
    260.824.2900



Wertpapier


