Clubhouse Media Group Issues Shareholder Letter on Recent Events and the Exciting Road Ahead

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a global aggregate social media reach of over 100 million followers, issues the following Letter to Shareholders from the CEO:

Dear Valued Shareholder,

First off, I want to start out by expressing our gratitude to our committed shareholders. We had a bold vision, and we laid that vision out last summer and throughout the fall in our communications. Along the way, we have benefitted from your patience and commitment as we ramp up what we truly believe is one of the most exciting and forward-looking business models available to investors today.

A lot of promise is building under the surface now that our reach has expanded to an unprecedented scope across major social media platforms. That reach, as we recently reported, has surpassed 1 billion impressions per month, which may make Clubhouse Media unique in the world in terms of our ability to bring a massive and coordinated social media base to bear on our projects and for our clients and partners.

As our influencer reach expands, we are also expanding in terms of our geographic reach, our end-market demographics, and our Clubhouse Media identity as a brand among potential clients and partners, which is a powerful driver of our initial phase of monetization.

In the first case, as previously disclosed, we are moving toward establishing a physical presence in the Las Vegas market. Geographic expansion is part of our model. Having a physical presence in different locations allows for influencers who are attached to communities that are very different from southern California or Mediterranean Europe.

That leads into the second point: we are expanding in terms of our branding potential on an end-market demographic basis, which widens the product categories we can market with unique value. For example, by expanding into the Las Vegas marketplace, we expect to have a strong window into new product markets such as spirits, casinos, luxury accommodations, live sports and travel, among others. This will become a theme with other important geographic expansions as well.

In addition, we are expanding in terms of our own presence in the media and marketing space. Our relationship field is widening, and we are taking steps to push that threshold further and faster. For example, we will be a key invested sponsor of Lindsay Brewer when she takes to the racetrack as one of the most dynamic new stars of the global professional motorsports marketplace. Lindsay is one of our key influencers and her partnership with Skip Barber Racing will put her in the living room of 100 million viewers worldwide in the SRO World Challenge, with our branding and logo on her car and helmet.

