 

Recruiter.com Acquires Scouted.io, a Video-based Candidate Insight Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Adds Scouted’s Top Fintech and Startup Clients, 250,000-Candidate Talent Pool and Video Database

HOUSTON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an on-demand video-enabled and artificial intelligence hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, today announced that it acquired Scouted.io, a venture capital-backed tech startup focused on unlocking human potential by developing deep insights into candidates using video screening and AI-based scoring algorithms.

Recruiter.com’s purchase of Scouted was successfully closed on 1/31/21 through an asset purchase agreement. Recruiter.com paid for the acquisition primarily in restricted common stock.

"Using video and deep candidate profiling, Scouted understands more about its talent ecosystem than any other system that I have encountered," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "We are excited to add Scouted's exceptional video-based candidate experience to our recruiting process and help small and large employers connect with Scouted's incredible talent pool of high-potential early- and mid-career professionals."

Scouted's CEO and Cofounder, Jacqueline Loeb, a Bridgewater Associates alum, joins Recruiter.com as Senior Vice President.

"From day one, Scouted has been about this core concept: people are more than their resumes," Loeb said. "With the support of our venture capital investors, we built an AI and video-enabled hiring solution that helps companies use data to hire the right talent more effectively, significantly decreasing time-to-hire, regardless of how candidates look on paper. By joining Recruiter.com, we gain a global platform to bring our proprietary technology and unparalleled candidate experience to an even broader spectrum of people and companies."

With the acquisition, Recruiter.com continues its trajectory toward becoming a top-of-mind hiring solution. Last month, Recruiter.com launched its video platform that flips the hiring model to be much like current online dating sites, where the user can see a short video of the candidate before delving into the nuances of their background and credentials, saving hiring managers countless hours of traditional resume reviewing and telephone screening.

Scouted.io and its innovative predictive-matching algorithm are critical components of Recruiter.com's growth plan. The acquisition unlocks a prestigious client roster — spanning top global hedge funds, venture capital firms, and tech giants — to accelerate revenue opportunities. Further, Scouted pairs an engaged user base of early- and mid-career professionals with a powerful data set of proprietary metrics and analytics. Scouted's specialized database contains hundreds of thousands of talented professionals, many of whom identify as first-generation college graduates, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), and LGBTQ+. These professionals rely on Scouted's virtual interview platform to go beyond their resumes and present their stories' full breadth.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com Acquires Scouted.io, a Video-based Candidate Insight Platform Adds Scouted’s Top Fintech and Startup Clients, 250,000-Candidate Talent Pool and Video DatabaseHOUSTON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an on-demand video-enabled and artificial intelligence hiring …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Roche announces the upcoming launch of the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal allowing for patient ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Brand-New Community in Frisco
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus