Recruiter.com Acquires Scouted.io, a Video-based Candidate Insight Platform

HOUSTON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc . (OTCQB: RCRT), an on-demand video-enabled and artificial intelligence hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, today announced that it acquired Scouted.io , a venture capital-backed tech startup focused on unlocking human potential by developing deep insights into candidates using video screening and AI-based scoring algorithms.

"Using video and deep candidate profiling, Scouted understands more about its talent ecosystem than any other system that I have encountered," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "We are excited to add Scouted's exceptional video-based candidate experience to our recruiting process and help small and large employers connect with Scouted's incredible talent pool of high-potential early- and mid-career professionals."

Scouted's CEO and Cofounder, Jacqueline Loeb, a Bridgewater Associates alum, joins Recruiter.com as Senior Vice President.

"From day one, Scouted has been about this core concept: people are more than their resumes," Loeb said. "With the support of our venture capital investors, we built an AI and video-enabled hiring solution that helps companies use data to hire the right talent more effectively, significantly decreasing time-to-hire, regardless of how candidates look on paper. By joining Recruiter.com, we gain a global platform to bring our proprietary technology and unparalleled candidate experience to an even broader spectrum of people and companies."

With the acquisition, Recruiter.com continues its trajectory toward becoming a top-of-mind hiring solution. Last month, Recruiter.com launched its video platform that flips the hiring model to be much like current online dating sites, where the user can see a short video of the candidate before delving into the nuances of their background and credentials, saving hiring managers countless hours of traditional resume reviewing and telephone screening.

Scouted.io and its innovative predictive-matching algorithm are critical components of Recruiter.com's growth plan. The acquisition unlocks a prestigious client roster — spanning top global hedge funds, venture capital firms, and tech giants — to accelerate revenue opportunities. Further, Scouted pairs an engaged user base of early- and mid-career professionals with a powerful data set of proprietary metrics and analytics. Scouted's specialized database contains hundreds of thousands of talented professionals, many of whom identify as first-generation college graduates, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), and LGBTQ+. These professionals rely on Scouted's virtual interview platform to go beyond their resumes and present their stories' full breadth.