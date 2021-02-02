Zscaler Internet Access Prioritized for FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board Certification at High Impact Level

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) has been selected to be prioritized for Joint Authorization Board (JAB) FedRAMP certification at the High Impact Level through the FedRAMP Connect program. ZIA, combined with Zscaler Private Access (ZPA), are the core of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. ZPA is JAB authorized at the High Impact Level.

Zscaler Internet Access - Core of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange - Prioritized for Authorization to Secure the Government’s Most Sensitive, Unclassified Data in Cloud Environments by FedRAMP Connect

Solutions authorized at the High Impact Level protect the government’s most sensitive unclassified data in cloud environments, including data where loss of confidentiality, integrity, or availability may have a severe adverse effect on operations, organizational assets, or individuals.

This milestone further supports Zscaler’s commitment to help federal agencies at the Moderate and High baseline levels adopt modern cloud-based security to protect from catastrophic breaches. Zscaler currently supports over 100 federal agencies, federal system integrators, and partners, and close to one million total users, helping to keep sensitive data secure and employees safe and productive, working from anywhere. To learn more, visit www.zscaler.com/solutions/government .

Under FedRAMP Connect, the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO), Federal CIOs, and the Office of Management & Budget (OMB) review business cases, prioritize, and expedite JAB certification based on government-wide demand, applicability for cross-agency use, and the security of the solution.

In 2019, Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) became the first cloud-based secure web gateway solution to earn FedRAMP certification. Today’s announcement underscores the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange and Zscaler Advanced Cloud Sandbox as the industry model for the successful implementation of Trusted Internet Connection (TIC) 3.0. The Zero Trust Exchange is a cloud-native platform that securely connects users, apps, and devices. The Zscaler Advanced Cloud Sandbox is a breakthrough proxy-based architecture to find and block zero-day threats.