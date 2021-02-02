Protara Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Cynthia Smith to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the appointment of Cynthia Smith to its Board of Directors. Ms. Smith brings to Protara over 20 years of diverse leadership experience within the healthcare industry, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer at ZS Pharma.

“It is with great excitement that we welcome Cynthia to our Board of Directors,” said Jesse Shefferman, Chief Executive Officer of Protara Therapeutics. “As an accomplished leader with a proven track record in key commercial and strategic roles at several leading biopharmaceutical organizations, we look forward to leveraging Cynthia’s unique insights as we continue to work toward establishing a path to market in the U.S. for TARA-002 for the treatment of lymphatic malformations and advancing our non-muscle invasive bladder cancer program.”