 

District of Columbia Deploys First Beam Global EV ARC EV Charging System in Nation’s Capital

District deploys solar-powered EV charging infrastructure to support fleet electrification

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the District of Columbia Department of Public Works has ordered the EV ARC solar-powered EV charging system to serve its fleet vehicles. This order is the first to be placed through a Delivery Order Award received from the District of Columbia for up to $500,000 of EV ARCTM products per year. The Delivery Order starts with a one-year term, has one-year renewal options at the District’s discretion and was issued in cooperation with the State of California contract number 1-18-61-16. Beam Global solar-powered EV charging infrastructure products are off-grid, require no construction, no disruption to District operations, no added utility bill and provide a secure source of EV charging in the event of utility grid interruptions.

“Having recently been awarded the Federal GSA contract at a time when the new administration is committing to billions in spending on clean energy and EV infrastructure, I’m delighted that our EV ARC product will now be deployed in our nation’s capital,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “We have learned that exposure to EV ARC systems is the surest way to get prospective customers excited by their capabilities. As we continue to educate federal procurement entities on the benefits of driving on sunshine, having product operating in DC is the best marketing tool we could hope for.”

“The District of Columbia is dedicated to being a leader in reducing fleet emissions and expanding its electric vehicle fleet,” said Ryan Frasier, Associate Fleet Administrator, D.C. Department of Public Works. “We are excited about adding the first EV ARC system in our city and generating emissions-free EV charging and emergency power in strategic locations without any facility construction or disruptions.”

This is the District’s first purchase order under a recently extended contract between Beam Global and the State of California DGS contract number 1-18-61-16, which allows for out-of-state orders. Through this arrangement, the D.C. government benefited from vetting and price negotiation undertaken by the State of California, enabling rapid processing and delivery. The purchase also builds upon recent EV ARC system deployments at federal facilities and aligns with the District’s plan to curb transportation emissions, as Beam Global responds to rising demand for its sustainable, ready-to-use EV charging solutions.

