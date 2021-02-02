 

Protech Enters Florida With Accretive Acquisition of Mayhugh’s Medical Equipment

$7 Million in Annualized Revenues, in Excess of 15% Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Increases Protech’s Active Patient Count by More Than 10,000

5,000 Patients to Immediately Enter Protech’s Subscription Re-Supply Platform

CINCINNATI, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (“Protech” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PTQ), (OTCQX: PTQQF), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Mayhugh’s Medical Equipment (“MME”), a company based in Florida, reporting unaudited trailing 12-month annual revenues of approximately $7 million, Adjusted EBITDA (defined below) of $1.2 million, and positive net income.

Acquisition Details

Excluding the impact of future acquisitions, and organic growth derived from continuing operations, we are pleased to share the following selected financial and operating metrics for Protech following the closing of the acquisition of MME:

  • Run-Rate Revenue of $130-$135 million;
  • Run-Rate Adjusted EBITDA of $26-$30 million;
  • 120,000 current active patients;
  • 17,000 unique referrals; and
  • 49 locations across 11 U.S. States.

MME is a leader in the respiratory home care services industry in Northern Florida and will add over 10,000 active patients to Protech’s patient population. Furthermore, MME represents Protech’s entrance into its 11th U.S. State with its 49th location. MME gives Protech immediate access to Jacksonville, an attractive metro hub in which it will leverage its existing infrastructure to create significant cross selling and patient growth opportunities. The MME management team has successfully transitioned MME from a relatively small medical equipment company to a clinical respiratory company with its product mix at over 85% respiratory, possessing a large selection of respiratory and home medical equipment to meet the needs of today's patients at home. The staff delivers on a high touch service model, aligned with Protech’s existing model, and is continually educating their patient base to ensure strong compliance of equipment. In addition, MME gives Protech the ability to immediately add over 5,000 patients from its patient base to Protech’s existing subscription-based resupply program and Protech expects to derive strong revenue synergies from this initiative.

