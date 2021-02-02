Motorsport Games named as founding partner for Live Fast Motorsports

MIAMI, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announced a sponsorship agreement with Live Fast Motorsports which will see Motorsport Games IP appear on the #78 Ford Mustang for the first three NASCAR Cup Series races of the season. This agreement makes Motorsport Games a founding partner for the team with the NASCAR Heat #78, driven by BJ McLeod, taking to the grid for its debut race at the Daytona 500 on February 14 th 2021.

The inclusion of the NASCAR Heat 5 branding on the Live Fast car coincides with the game appearing in Free Play Days on Xbox from February 11-14 allowing gamers to try NASCAR Heat 5, the officially licensed video game for free on the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X.

“We are thrilled to be working with Live Fast Motorsports as it makes its NASCAR Cup Series debut,” said George Holmquist, VP of Marketing at Motorsport Games. “The team reflects a lot of the values we have at Motorsport Games. They are the youngest team owners in NASCAR and grew up playing video games, so this felt like a natural partnership. Being able to promote the game on Free Play Days on Xbox at the same time will also open up NASCAR Heat 5 to a new audience which is always exciting.”



Live Fast Motorsports co-owner, BJ McLeod, who will be driving the #78 said: “I couldn't be more thrilled to compete in the biggest race in America, the Daytona 500, with such an awesome partner. Being a huge fan of racing games and having the opportunity to represent NASCAR Heat 5 is something that I take great pride in. I can't see a better way to kick off our team’s debut season than partnering with Motorsport Games, as well as Free Play Days on Xbox.”

Fellow team co-owner Matt Tifft added: “I am thrilled to have Motorsport Games as our team's founding partner. I first got my interest in NASCAR from playing racing video games, so this is a natural fit for myself and BJ! As the youngest owners in the sport, this is a great connection to our younger fans and we can't wait to have our #78 Ford Mustang on the high banks of Daytona.”