Century Aluminum Commends President Biden’s Action to Maintain Section 232 Tariffs on the United Arab Emirates

“We commend President Biden’s decisive action to maintain tariffs on aluminum imports from the UAE as part of the Section 232 program. The Biden Administration is clearly committed to rebuilding domestic manufacturing and protecting thousands of American aluminum jobs,” said Michael Bless, President and CEO of Century Aluminum . “President Biden’s proclamation will keep the playing field level for America’s primary aluminum industry and our great American workers.”

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) today commended President Biden’s action to maintain the Section 232 aluminum tariffs on the United Arab Emirates (UAE). President Biden revoked the implementation of a last-minute proclamation issued by the Trump Administration that would have essentially exempted the UAE from 232 relief. This announcement will ensure that aluminum imports from the UAE will not harm the U.S. aluminum industry and threaten our nation’s security interests.

Century Aluminum is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States.

“This action is an important step towards maintaining this essential US supply chain capability and for keeping our diverse workforce employed in family-supporting jobs,” Mr. Bless continued. “On behalf of our employees and the communities they represent, I want to thank President Biden and his team for their continued support of the Section 232 program as we work together to Build Back Better.”

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company is the largest primary aluminum producer in the United States, with three operating aluminum smelters in Kentucky and South Carolina. For more information: www.centuryaluminum.com.

