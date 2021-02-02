R1 RCM Ranked #1 by KLAS for Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Management Services

Customers rank R1 as Best in KLAS in prestigious annual survey

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (“RCM”) services to healthcare providers, announced today that the company was recognized as Best in KLAS for Ambulatory RCM Services in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report.

The ‘Best in KLAS’ designation recognizes R1 as a leader in its market segment. The report aggregates feedback from thousands of healthcare providers across the country to determine top-performing health technology vendor solutions based on the value customers receive from the companies evaluated – a recognition of their outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care and improve operational performance.