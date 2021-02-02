 

R1 RCM Ranked #1 by KLAS for Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Management Services

Customers rank R1 as Best in KLAS in prestigious annual survey

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (“RCM”) services to healthcare providers, announced today that the company was recognized as Best in KLAS for Ambulatory RCM Services in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report.

The ‘Best in KLAS’ designation recognizes R1 as a leader in its market segment. The report aggregates feedback from thousands of healthcare providers across the country to determine top-performing health technology vendor solutions based on the value customers receive from the companies evaluated – a recognition of their outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care and improve operational performance.

R1 provides end-to-end ambulatory RCM solutions for hospital-led and independent physician groups, leveraging proprietary technology, leadership and operational excellence to deliver improved patient financial outcomes, as well as easier access and convenience. In turn, R1’s revenue cycle management platform also delivers proven financial results such as reduced cost to collect and increased net patient revenue.

The following are provider quotes from KLAS that support R1’s top ranking:   

  • "I like everything about R1 RCM's services. They do what they say they are going to do, they deliver on their promises, and they are reliable. Those things are rare. There are businesses that promise clients things and then don't deliver. R1 RCM doesn't do that. When they say they are going to do something, they will get it done. When R1 RCM makes projections about revenue impact, their numbers, even their estimates, tend to be very good and reliable. Our account manager is very responsive. There isn't much more that I could want from R1 RCM. They do what they say they are going to do, and they do it well. They are responsive when we have questions.” – Physician, 2020

  • “R1 RCM has been a phenomenal partner to help us look at strategies around how we keep the cash flow going. We expected some impact with cash; we set targets collectively as a health ministry, and we hit them. That gives me some assurance that we all have been at the table working through things.” – Vice President, 2020

R1 also was recognized in the KLAS Vendor Performance in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis research report earlier this year, as a vendor who scored highly in both overall customer satisfaction and management of COVID-19.

