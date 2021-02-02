 

Xalles Holdings Inc. Launches Redesigned Website to Keep Shareholders Better Informed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021   

WASHINGTON, DC, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, is pleased to announce the redesign of its website, xalles.com. The fully responsive site is created with the shareholder in mind featuring a streamlined, modern design with improved functionality to easily access essential information. The site includes new resources to educate clients and shareholders on subjects such as cryptocurrencies, given the recent acquisition of Vigor Crypto Holdings.

The enhanced design includes features to help users easily navigate the site to find the appropriate information including:

  • Resource sections dedicated to informing shareholders of emerging fintech trends
  • Dedicated Investor pages to include downloadable quarterly reports and presentations
  • Information on service offerings and leadership of the operating companies
  • Latest news of Xalles Holdings and its subsidiaries

“The new and improved xalles.com puts the user experience first bringing together the family of companies within one site,” said Karen Nguyen, CMO, Xalles Holdings Inc. “With the new design, we expect an increase in website visitors and content consumption. We look forward to engaging the Xalles community of shareholders and investors with future enhancements.”  

The launch of xalles.com is an investment in Xalles’ future growth and development in our quest to become a global fintech leader. “The new site reflects the evolution of the company focused on direct acquisitions in disruptive fintech companies,” said Tom Nash, CEO of Xalles Holdings." We are thrilled to debut the new company website to our clients, shareholders, partners, and investor community who are looking to understand the breadth of Xalles Holdings portfolio including our pending acquisitions of Adaptive Metadata Solutions and 1Rivet Global, both expected to close this month.”

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: Xalles.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Info@Xalles.com
www.Xalles.com
202.595.1299 Office




Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Xalles Outlines Enhanced Plan for 2021 Following VGR Acquisition
14.01.21
Xalles Announces New Executive Team Members
12.01.21
Xalles To Acquire VGR Technology Partners and Crown Solutions
11.01.21
Xalles Completes Vigor Crypto Holdings Acquisition