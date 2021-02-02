 

Aleafia Health Repays $25M Debt with Cash, Provides Update on Sales Growth, New Product Mix

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) today announced the full repayment in cash of its 8% unsecured convertible debt (the “Convertible Debt”), which matured on February 2, 2021. Emblem Corp., which issued the Convertible Debt on February 2, 2018, was acquired by the Company on March 14, 2019.

“Our team is excited to see continued cannabis sales growth in 2021, driven by new products launched late last year,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “The adult-use, medical and international cannabis markets are the pillars of our 2021 growth strategy, and we look forward to capitalizing on this global opportunity through the continued expansion of our cannabis product portfolio.”

Building on record cannabis net revenue realized in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (“Q4 2020”), the Company is pleased to report on additional near term growth opportunities across the medical, adult-use, and international sales channels.

  • Medical Cannabis: Q4 2020 represents Aleafia Health’s best medical cannabis sales quarter to date. The Company expects to continue this growth trajectory in 2021 with a more diverse product mix, expanded same-day delivery service which is critical during Covid-19, and through its strategic partnership with Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union. In January, traditionally a month with slower demand, the Company observed its fourth consecutive monthly record for medical cannabis revenue.
  • Adult-use Cannabis: The Company’s adult-use market strategy, coupling an expanded product portfolio and dedicated sales team with deep cannabis experience, is now delivering promising results. In the first month of 2021, adult-use purchase orders have nearly surpassed the total order value in Q4 2020, driven in part by sales of an innovative product, Kin Slips sublingual strips. Shipments to additional provincial markets are also expected to commence in the near term.
  • International Cannabis: Following the completion of its largest international cannabis shipment in Q4 2020, the Company has entered into supply agreements with new strategic partners in the European Union and Israel, significantly expanding international cannabis sales. Purchase orders for both markets, and a new order from Australia, are being processed, with timing of delivery dependent on the receipt of necessary import and export permits.
  • Product & Brand Development: The launch of new product formats and a strengthening of core lines has substantially driven sales growth in early 2021. Further product development is also underway, with the near term launch of soft chews and new dried flower cultivars. Later this month, the Company plants to provide further details on a much broader expansion of its adult-use brand and product portfolio. This will be led by new brands tailored to specific consumer segments, each featuring novel and high-demand formats, aligned with the needs of Canadian consumers.

For Investor & Media Relations:

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aleafia Health Repays $25M Debt with Cash, Provides Update on Sales Growth, New Product Mix TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) today announced the full repayment in cash of its 8% unsecured convertible debt (the “Convertible Debt”), which matured on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...
Roche announces the upcoming launch of the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal allowing for patient ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Brand-New Community in Frisco
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Aleafia Health to Appoint Two New Independent Directors
29.01.21
Aleafia Health Announces Change to Board of Directors
21.01.21
Unifor and Aleafia Health enter exclusive agreement to support medical cannabis coverage for members
12.01.21
Aleafia Health Launches Portfolio of Exclusive Cultivars
08.01.21
Aleafia Health Enters Definitive Supply Agreement with European Pharmaceutical Producer Apipharm
05.01.21
Aleafia Health Announces Intention to Repay $25M Convertible Debenture with Cash

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
394
Einer der "Cannabis-Werte" 2017 mit Potential auf ein Alleinstellungsmerkmal in seinem Sek