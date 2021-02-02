Aleafia Health Repays $25M Debt with Cash, Provides Update on Sales Growth, New Product Mix

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) today announced the full repayment in cash of its 8% unsecured convertible debt (the “Convertible Debt”), which matured on February 2, 2021. Emblem Corp., which issued the Convertible Debt on February 2, 2018, was acquired by the Company on March 14, 2019.



“Our team is excited to see continued cannabis sales growth in 2021, driven by new products launched late last year,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “The adult-use, medical and international cannabis markets are the pillars of our 2021 growth strategy, and we look forward to capitalizing on this global opportunity through the continued expansion of our cannabis product portfolio.”