Protara Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the grants of inducement non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 44,500 shares of common stock to five new employees.



Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $17.83 per share, Protara’s closing trading price on February 1, 2021, the grant date, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the individual’s applicable vesting commencement date and 1/36th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with Protara through the applicable vesting dates.