 

DTE Energy partners with manufacturers and dealership to deploy electric buses to schools

New electric buses will provide student transportation, distribute food to residents in need in Ann Arbor and Roseville

DETROIT, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy, a national leader in clean energy, has partnered with Ann Arbor and Roseville schools to deploy six zero-emission electric school buses. As COVID-19 has delayed in-person learning for some schools, the new electric buses will be used to deliver meals to school children through federal food assistance programs in addition to student transportation.

DTE Energy, Ann Arbor Public Schools, Roseville Community Schools, Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation (MAPT), Thomas Built Buses, Proterra and Hoekstra Transportation partnered to secure the buses. Funding for the buses was received from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) in collaboration with MAPT and the Volkswagen Beneficiary Mitigation Plan.

“We are thrilled to help deploy these electric buses as another proof point of our clean energy plan at DTE,” said Trevor Lauer, President and COO, DTE Electric. “From renewable energy deployment to our Charging Forward program offering incentives on electric vehicle chargers, our goal is to continue to lead locally and nationally on combatting climate change.  We appreciate the Ann Arbor and Roseville school districts as well as our state and business partners for working with us to further these goals.”

DTE Energy plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 while continuing to provide safe, reliable and affordable power to all customers. This mission drove DTE’s work in helping secure the electric buses for Ann Arbor and Roseville schools, as the buses are expected to save nearly 490 tons of greenhouse gas emissions over their lifetime, which is equivalent to the amount of carbon consumed by over 7,300 trees in 10 years.

“The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is proud to partner with DTE and the Roseville and Ann Arbor school districts on this transformative initiative that offers a glimpse into the future of school bus transportation,” said Liesl Clark, EGLE Director. “The grants we issued for these buses not only are a forward-thinking solution to improving air quality for students and their communities, but they are also an important piece in moving the state toward the goal set by Governor Gretchen Whitmer of carbon neutrality by 2050.”

